Beats Studio3 Wireless boosts sound quality, battery life and noise-cancelling performance

Beats Studio3 Wireless boosts sound quality, battery life and noise-cancelling performanceThe new Studio3 Wireless looks the same on the outside, but has been completely redone on the inside.
[MUSIC] This is the headphone a lot of people have been waiting for. Beats full-size, wireless noise-cancelling headphone the Studio 3 Wireless which carries a list price of $350. This looks like exactly like the previous Studio Wireless. On the outside the headphone is virtually identical, although this new model comes in new colors. The big changes are all on the inside. [MUSIC] I can't show you that, but Beats says its completely redesigned the guts, or DNA of this headphone with not only new drivers but new circuitry that includes Apple's W1 chip found in other Beats headphones And Apple's AirPods. That W1 chip makes connecting the headphone to Apple Devices dead simple and also helps deliver better battery life, is now up to 22 hours with wireless and noise cancelling on or double that of the previous model, turn off noise cancelling and that number goes up to 40 hours. Meanwhile, Beats Fast Fuel feature gives you three hours of playback from just ten minutes of charging Aside from the battery life the two big upgrades here are to the noise canceling and sound quality. I briefly compared this new model to the old model and this model sounds cleaner with better bass definition and slightly more natural sound. Sound. The upgrade in noise cancelling is even more pronounced in Beats new proprietary noise cancelling technology which it's calling pure adaptive noise cancelling, or pure NAC, is constantly monitoring your environment and calibrates the noise cancelling to the sound around you whether it's plane, train, restaurant or wind noise. Beats says the W-1 chip is what allows the adaptive noise cancelling to always be monitoring the world without draining the battery. Ultimately, I'm a little disappointed the headphones' exterior design hasn't been upgraded in some way. However, this was and still is a comfortable, durable headphone, and with some stitching tweaks, Beats has made the ear pads slightly softer, which is good. Beats has taken very good wireless noise-cancelling headphone and significantly increased its performance. I can't tell you whether it's better than the competition from Bose and Sony, but look for our full review on cnet.com soon. I'm David Carnoy, thanks for watching. [MUSIC]