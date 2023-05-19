Bear Original Mattress Review: A New Look to a Flagship Bed 7:45 Watch Now

May 19, 2023 Wellness

Speaker 1: So what's the story with the brand new redesigned bear original mattress? Well, we're gonna talk about that in today's video. Speaker 1: Hey, how's it going? This is Owen. I'm a sena com. We have everything you need to know about the newly redesigned bear original mattress. Now this does bear quite a few similarities to the old model, but there's quite a few things different about it that you're gonna want to know, and we're gonna cover everything you need to know about this mattress, including what it's actually made of, what it's gonna feel like for [00:00:30] you to sleep on, how firm it is, how much it costs, and who might want to think about getting this mattress. That sounds good. And you find the video helpful, give a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel and there's gonna be a lot of extra stuff in the description, including any discounts we can find on the bare original and the reviews of all the newly redesigned bare mattresses. They've been doing a kind of overhaul of their entire lineup and we've done a lot of stuff about these bets, so be sure to take a look. Speaker 1: Let's get into the video now by covering the general policies you should expect should you decide to order the bear original mattress. This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods, and warranties. Now, Baird did send us this bed [00:01:00] and all their other ones for free, so we could test them out and tell you about them, but if you go on for yourself and you're gonna start with free bed in a box shipping the inboxing process is very quick and easy to do. We've done it hundreds of times over here. I suggest having somewhere there to help you out because it just makes the whole process go a lot more smoothly. Although the Bear original mattress is pretty lightweight, so you can probably swing it by yourself, but probably easier with someone else. And one other thing about this mattress in particular, this applies to pretty much all bed in a box mattresses, but it's gonna be more pronounced on the bare original because it uses quite a bit of memory foam and it's made [00:01:30] entirely of foam layers. Speaker 1: Is that right? When you unbox it, it might look a little misshapen and it's probably gonna feel really soft right out of the box and it might have a bit of a smell to it. It might take a day or two for it to fully inflate and reach its proper firmness level. This is just because it's been compressed in that plastic wrapping for so long. It just needs a little bit of time. You're not gonna damage the mattress at all sleeping on at night one, not a big deal. It just might be way too soft for your liking once the mattress arrives at your door, not when you start sleeping on it, is when your 129 trial period begins. So you get a little over four months [00:02:00] of sleep on the bed at home to determine whether or not you like it and it suits your needs. Speaker 1: If you decide that it doesn't, for whatever reason within the trial window, you can return it and get a full refund. Most brands like Bayer will ask you to sleep on the bed for at least 30 nights before initiating a return. This is just because it can take time for your body to adjust to a new mattress That's perfectly normal. Even if you get a fantastic new mattress and it suits your needs perfectly, it can still take a week or two for your body to adjust to it. So just bear that in mind. However, if you wind up keeping the bed, which you probably will end up doing, if you're watching this video, it means you're doing a ton of mattress research. [00:02:30] Good for you. This bed comes with a lifetime warranty, and when they say lifetime warranty, that means that the warranty is usually tiered, which means in the first 10 years you get way more protection and then it kind of tapers off after that. Speaker 1: But either way, they do go above and beyond with the warranty and a little bit above and beyond with the trial period. So that's all the policy stuff. It's pretty nice to know, but it's really not the reason you're gonna be purchasing this mattress because most brands offer at least a minimum a hundred nights and free returns. So let's get into the more important stuff like the construction and feel of the Bear original. [00:03:00] So even though the design of the bed is very similar to the old model, we notice it does feel quite a bit different. So this is a 10 inch thick mattress with three foam layers. You have dense support foam at the very bottom, and then above that you have a layer of transition foam, which is what they call bear dynamic foam, which acts as a buffer between the support foam on the bottom and the main comfort layer, which is a layer of gel memory foam. Speaker 1: The old model had a bit more of a responsive memory foam feel, didn't feel quite as dense, and this one is very much your prototypical classic [00:03:30] memory foam feel. So you're gonna lay down on this bed and it's gonna feel really firm at first, and then you're slowly gonna start to sink into that top layer of gel memory foam and it's gonna conform to your body's shape and remember it. It's really slow to respond when you leave pressure from it, which means if you are a combination sleeper, it might take a little bit more effort to rotate between sleeping positions than a lot of other mattresses, especially non memory foam mattresses. And even though the memory foam layer on top is kind of thin, especially in comparison to the transition layer underneath, which is designed to be a bit more responsive, [00:04:00] you're gonna be using that dense feel on the bear original mattress. Speaker 1: So there is one other minor construction element I should mention, which is Bear's Sleep Recovery Technology. So before Bayer did their whole redesign, they really touted the fact that their beds featured a material called Celent woven into the cover. This stuff is just in general supposed to help you get deeper better sleep. It's supposed to help speed up recovery times and bear definitely marketed themselves toward people who lead a more athletic lifestyle. With Bears redesign, though they seem to be deemphasizing this feature, [00:04:30] I'm not really sure why in all of our years testing bear mattresses, they've all featured Celent covers. We're really not able to test whether or not it does what it says it does. Some people on our team have historically slept on bear mattresses and swore there is something to it. Again, they do seem to be de-emphasizing this feature. However, I do think it's still worth mentioning because Bear is really the only brand that we've tested that features Celent in their covers. Speaker 1: Let's move over to the subject of firmness now, which is another really important factor when deciding on your next mattress. So with the Old Bear original, we found it to be somewhere around a medium [00:05:00] to medium firm on our firm to scale, which meant it was pretty accommodating for most sleeper types, including side sleepers and our testing. We found the New Bear original to be quite a bit firmer than the old model. We have it at around a medium firm, maybe even a hair firmer than that. So I can really only recommend this bed to back stomach, and certain combo sleepers wouldn't necessarily recommend this bed for combo sleepers at all because that dense memory foam makes it kind of challenging to rotate between scene positions. But if you rotate from your back to your stomach, you're probably good to go on this thing. But if you spend a good chunk of the night on your side, [00:05:30] I'd probably recommend something softer. Speaker 1: In general, if you are a side sleeper like myself, you're looking for a softer bed that helps create all those pressure points like your hips and your shoulders. And I would imagine if you sleep on your side on this bed a lot, you might develop hip and shoulder pain over time. If you've ever been camping and slept on a thin sleeping pad or air mattress, you probably know what I mean. If you're looking for something softer from bear, they do have the Bear Star Hybrid and the Bear Elite Hybrid, although those are quite a bit more expensive, which is an excellent time to talk about pricing. [00:06:00] This is one really appealing feature of the Bear original. This has always been a very affordable mattress and I think the price is actually even lower after the redesign. So the MSRP for a queen size bear original is only 950 bucks and anything priced under a thousand bucks for a queen size bed is pretty decent value in our opinion. Speaker 1: However, bear is very aggressive with their discounts pretty much year round. So I think you should expect to pay only 650 bucks for a queen size bear original. This price point puts it even below the original Nectar mattress, [00:06:30] which is another super popular, super affordable memory foam mattress option. And it seems to me with this whole redesign, the Bear original is going right after that Nectar Market, a nice affordable memory foam bed pricing is always subject to change though with online beds. These brands change their prices around pretty regularly. So this pricing is as we're recording this video. So make sure you look down below in the description for whatever is current on the Bear original. And that leaves us with the question, who should think about picking up at the Bear original mattress for themselves? Well, if you're interested in a classic memory foam [00:07:00] feel in your next mattress, you're right with your bed being pretty firm and you're looking to spend it not that much, I think you'll probably really enjoy the Bear original. Speaker 1: You get that nice classic memory foam feel that some people really enjoy and it is extremely affordable. Only 650 bucks for a queen size after discount. So I think that'll make a lot of people happy. But if you are more of a side sleeper and maybe you don't really like memory foam, I would definitely steer you somewhere else. But let us know what you think. Write down in the comments. And again, we have a lot of resources in the description. Maybe you are that someone else [00:07:30] I just mentioned, we should have some resources to help you find your next mattress. If you found this video helpful or interesting, make sure you give a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. But it's gonna do it for me. This is Own a Scene at Home and I'll see you in the next one.