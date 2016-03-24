Special Features
'Batman v Superman': How does DC's cinematic universe stack up?"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" pits DC's cinematic universe against Marvel's, in a clash for box office supremacy. We discuss how it fares (Warning: Contains mild spoilers).
[SOUND] Warning, this video contains spoilers for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. [MUSIC] Black and blue. God versus man. [MUSIC] Day versus night. [MUSIC] Batman v Superman represents an effort to build a fictional universe to rival that of Marvel's Avengers. But how successful is the first DC metaverse movie? With me is Rich Trenholm. We're gonna talk a little bit around that, we've both seen Batman v Superman. What do you think about the efforts that Warner Bros. and DC put into this? How do you think it worked? I think it sort of works, the thing is to remember is that Marvel had like five movies before they got to the Avengers, they have solo movies for most of the Avengers With two Iron Man movies. Two Iron Man movies, the Hulk movie, which most people don't talk about, but it counts, it counts. And it's kinda funny to remember now how much of a gamble Iron Man and Captain America really were. But yeah, but DC doesn't have that luxury of having a bunch of movies of proven hits. They've had to go straight in there, they've got Man of Steel, and they had to go straight in there. So putting Batman and Superman together is one thing and I think they managed that really well in terms of bringing those two characters together in an interesting conflict. But then they've also got to fit in all these other characters and it does kind of it adds so much weight to the movie. And there's a lot of times in Dawn of Justice when something happens And you kind of have to sort of adjust and go, okay, that's probably going to make sense in 2020, or something, hopefully. It takes you a little bit out of the experience doesn't it? Because you are, while you are watching it, you are sort of aware that you're not just really watching Batman versus Superman. You are watching DC versus Marvel, which is a sort of old schoolyard argument, but now again writ large on the silver screen. So obviously, there's an element here of sort of movie studios looking at what sort of Disney and Marvel have done and being a bit sort of envious, like looking over your neighbor's fence and being like, Nice new garden gnome. Maybe I should buy a bigger gnome. [LAUGH] But you do sort of wonder is it the right approach to basically try and do the same thing. A part of me was wondering with baring in mind that the Avengers did that superhero smashing spectacle. A film with a million people in it. They actually pulled that off quite well, but we wondered maybe would it be better to take a different approach, and try and make equally successful, and good and popular movies. Maybe like a quieter more sort of Indie. Kind of an angle, I don't know. But does it. Basically what i'm asking is does Batman verse Superman have to be a blockbuster? Is that a stupid question? Does it basically have to be the Avengers but with different characters? Yeah? But maybe. Maybe Batman and Superman could be, that could like hang out in coffee shops together. Yes all in black and white. [LAUGH] Yeah. They smoke and talk about past experiences. Yeah. And they've been jilted by their girlfriends. And yeah exactly. They talk about Lois. [LAUGH] Maybe. I think that one of the things that DC also hasn't done is that feeling of like looking over the neighbors fence and And go quick we've gotta get a new car or something but they haven't resurfaced the drive first which is what Marvel has done, and Marvel has a very unified vision and so that's where you've got the movies, you've got the Avenger movies, you've got the Netflix shows and they all kinda slot together. But they're all their own thing where as DC has got the Flash and Arrow on TV and then. Got the movies which are a very, very different tone and style. It doesn't feel kind of as thought through and as put together. But that said, I really kind of enjoyed the sort of the dark vision of the DC universe. It's certainly, I think, aimed at comics fans. And I enjoyed the kind of the grown upness of it. But the other thing that it's lacking that Marvel really has is the kind of the fantasy, and the joy, and the escapism That will appeal to all ages in terms of making these beloved characters appeal to kids and to grownups. And to have a bit of escapism and a bit of joy to them. Well, we're gonna keep this discussion going down the pub I think, but let us know what you think as well, guys. It sure is a good time to be a comic book fan. All right. That's all for now. Stay tuned to CNET. [MUSIC]