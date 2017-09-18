August's new lock looks different, but much remains the same

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
[MUSIC] August took a total design detour with its $149 third generation smart lock Unlike the company's cylindrical flag ship model now called the Smart Lock Pro, the Smart Lock pared down hardware and a new thumb latch design. It also adds in door sense, a hardware accessory that turns your lock into an open and close sensor with minimal effort. That way you can see whether the door is opened or closed in addition to whether Are not a locked, but beyond the clear style shift and door sense, a lot about August's Smart Lock remains the same. It still fits easily over most mainstream deadbolts, it still works with the same related app, and you can still enlist Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the lock for you. But this version doesn't support Home Kit or Z Wave and you wont' find it bundled with a connect WiFi module like the Pro Lock. Overall, the value is definitely there for this basic retro-fit lock, but you wanna look elsewhere if you care about Siri or [UNKNOWN] smarts. [MUSIC]

