Audio Technica's new ATH-M50x headphones sound good with or without wires

Audio Technica ATH-M50 has been one of my go to headphones into the feed over 10 years ago.
Like most professional models it's built to last.
It sounds good.
And with each new version there have been improvements.
For example, the latest ATH-M50XBT brings with it one of the most requested modern features.
Bluetooth, at $200 is this the pro grade wireless headphone you need?
On first glance the new head phone looks a lot like the old one, with large, black, and silver ear cups and a padded head band.
Like the previous m50x the BT update offers a removable cable.
But the port is less obtrusive this time around, and it's now surrounded by Bluetooth controls.
The play and volume buttons are easy to access.
But the power button is in an awkward spot, and you may need to access that with the headphones off.
In Bluetooth mode, tapping the left cup for two seconds calls up Google Assistant or Siri if you have an iPhone.
This can be handy if you have a quick request and you don't wanna take your phone out of your pocket.
The best thing about these headphones is that it sounds good with or without a wire.
This is unusual because most Bluetooth headphones sound pretty average when wired.
The fact that it is based on a wired headphone, obviously helps here.
That said, the sound isn't as natural as some other similarly priced headphones.
And in noisy environments the bass drops out, and it can sound a little spitty.
But at home or at work, the headphone offers a decent amount of bass and excellent levels of detail.
If you don't need noise cancelling, and you want something that works consistently, both with and without a wire
The ATA M50XBT is an excellent little package.
