AT&T TV goes nationwide, but for many it's still not worth it
AT&T has a lot of TV services.
There's DirecTV, there's AT&T TV Now which was DirecTV Now before it got rebranded.
There's [UNKNOWN] There are a lot of them.
There's WatchTV, there's way too many that we can continue to list but we're not going to because this is a short video.
All those are getting pushed aside for this, AT&T TV.
Just AT&T TV A new way to deliver cable TV over the Internet.
We've been using it for about a week.
Here's what we think thus far.
So online Direct TV which has a satellite on your roof or U-verse which requires you have a cable guy come in and install it The AT&T TV setup is pretty simple.
You get just this box and remote and on the front of the box there's no indicators for time or what channel you're on just a blue power light and a green network connected light.
It comes included with your subscription to AT&T TV and Runs Android TV, which you can tell by this little microphone logo on the remote which summons the Google Assistant.
Unlike other Android TV boxes when you boot up at&t TV is the center you get this watch now and guide screen to take you directly into content.
And compared to other apps, it's also a mixed Of that cable experience with the streaming service, so while everything is delivered over the internet, you can use channel numbers to search for something, so you can go to channel 206, the same channel as it would be on DirecTV to watch ESPN, or channel two To watch CNN.
All that's the same as direct TV but it goes deliberate over the Internet.
But you can also use the Google Assistant to summon individual channels or TV shows.
So if you wanted to watch HBO, for example, you can just press the Google Assistant button, play HBO, and it'll switch the channel directly to HBO.
This will also work with playing specific titles.
Watch Spider Man far from home and it will recognize that I have subscribed to stars and will begin playing Spider Man far from home.
This also works for bringing in apps like Netflix.
So I could say play the Irishman.
And sends it to Android TV and has apps like Netflix available.
It will show me that I can go watch The Irishman on Netflix.
This has worked pretty well on our tests, though sometimes Google Assistant will lag and will stutter and be a few seconds behind or require multiple presses.
We also had some issues as far as getting 4K to play, even though the box can output to 4K.
For example, right now, The Irishman isn't showing up as a 4K title, even though it's available on Netflix in 4K.
It's only giving us HDR.
So is it worth it?
That's obviously the big question when evaluating something like this.
After using it for a week, the answer is probably not.
You're looking at cable here, and that's really what this is.
It's cable with a cable box and everything else that comes with cable, including a high price.
$50 a month isn't terrible when it comes to getting all the channels that this provides including HBO, but you're in a two year contract and after that first year, you already know the price is going to go up considerably.
So when you factor all that in, you may be better off sticking with your current cable provider.
