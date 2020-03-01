AT&T TV goes nationwide, but for many it's still not worth it

Transcript
AT&T has a lot of TV services. There's DirecTV, there's AT&T TV Now which was DirecTV Now before it got rebranded. There's [UNKNOWN] There are a lot of them. There's WatchTV, there's way too many that we can continue to list but we're not going to because this is a short video. All those are getting pushed aside for this, AT&T TV. Just AT&T TV A new way to deliver cable TV over the Internet. We've been using it for about a week. Here's what we think thus far. [MUSIC] So online Direct TV which has a satellite on your roof or U-verse which requires you have a cable guy come in and install it The AT&T TV setup is pretty simple. You get just this box and remote and on the front of the box there's no indicators for time or what channel you're on just a blue power light and a green network connected light. It comes included with your subscription to AT&T TV and Runs Android TV, which you can tell by this little microphone logo on the remote which summons the Google Assistant. Unlike other Android TV boxes when you boot up at&t TV is the center you get this watch now and guide screen to take you directly into content. And compared to other apps, it's also a mixed Of that cable experience with the streaming service, so while everything is delivered over the internet, you can use channel numbers to search for something, so you can go to channel 206, the same channel as it would be on DirecTV to watch ESPN, or channel two To watch CNN. All that's the same as direct TV but it goes deliberate over the Internet. But you can also use the Google Assistant to summon individual channels or TV shows. So if you wanted to watch HBO, for example, you can just press the Google Assistant button, play HBO, and it'll switch the channel directly to HBO. This will also work with playing specific titles. Watch Spider Man far from home and it will recognize that I have subscribed to stars and will begin playing Spider Man far from home. This also works for bringing in apps like Netflix. So I could say play the Irishman. And sends it to Android TV and has apps like Netflix available. It will show me that I can go watch The Irishman on Netflix. This has worked pretty well on our tests, though sometimes Google Assistant will lag and will stutter and be a few seconds behind or require multiple presses. We also had some issues as far as getting 4K to play, even though the box can output to 4K. For example, right now, The Irishman isn't showing up as a 4K title, even though it's available on Netflix in 4K. It's only giving us HDR. [MUSIC] So is it worth it? That's obviously the big question when evaluating something like this. After using it for a week, the answer is probably not. You're looking at cable here, and that's really what this is. It's cable with a cable box and everything else that comes with cable, including a high price. $50 a month isn't terrible when it comes to getting all the channels that this provides including HBO, but you're in a two year contract and after that first year, you already know the price is going to go up considerably. So when you factor all that in, you may be better off sticking with your current cable provider. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

82 episodes

Alphabet City

81 episodes

CNET Top 5

847 episodes

The Daily Charge

956 episodes

What the Future

334 episodes

Tech Today

1125 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Decoding the Galaxy S20's different 5G combinations (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

7:04

AT&T TV is the DirecTV replacement no one asked for (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

6:46

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

Bob Iger drove Disney to scoop up our childhood

2:59

Disney's surprise CEO departure while Baby Yoda steals Toy Fair (The Daily Charge, 2/26/2020)

9:29

Schools are tracking kids and that raises all kinds of questions (Daily Charge, 2/25/2020)

9:22

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Coronavirus and COVID-19 explained

5:50

New leaks show iPhone SE 2, AirPods X and iOS 14

4:54

AT&T TV is the DirecTV replacement no one asked for (The Daily Charge, 3/2/2020)

6:46

Qualcomm unveils latest 5G Snapdragon chip

5:11

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

1:18

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

AT&T TV goes nationwide, but for many it's still not worth it

3:13

Galaxy S20 Ultra's high-octane camera has the wow factor

10:02

LG V60 hands-on: A Galaxy S20 alternative with a dual screen

3:24

UE Hyperboom is built to party

1:58

Huawei shows off new laptop, speaker and tablet for Europe

1:57

Spending time with Huawei's new Mate XS

9:45

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Windows 10: Features to try now

1:53

Galaxy Z Flip: 8 features to try on your new foldable phone

5:08

How to use the new Apple Maps

1:31

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41