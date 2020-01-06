Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop packs a lot into a small space

Transcript
[MUSIC] The highlight of Asus's gaming announcements at CES is probably the new ROG Zephyrus G14. It's a new entrant in it's thin and light line with a 14 inch display and a 13 inch footprint. So what's so special about it? [MUSIC] well frist, it introduces a cool new effect on the lid dubbed pixel matrix. It let you display any still or animated gift with 256 levels of intensity using its thousand LED array which sit on the top diagonal half. It does suck up a bit of extra battery though, and adds about two millimeters of thickness to the laptop. The G 14 is also the first laptop to incorporate AMD is just announced horizon 4000 Renoir platform. The seven nanometers versions of its processors is this will be using the rising seven and nine It has a six month exclusive on the 45 watt version of the part. Then there's the new display option, a 2560 by 1440 60 hertz screen. Yep, it's the first 1440 p laptop display and what I hope is a wave of them because I'm tired of HD. Of course there will also be a 1080 120 hertz option as well. Asus says the 1440p panel is still pretty power efficient so it shouldn't make that big a hit on battery life either, unlike 4K. The keyboard's not unique, but it does have 1.5 millimiteres of travel in a sea of keyboards that tend to max out at 13 millimeters. And it feels pretty good, in its most power efficient configuration that is. With a 1080P screen and no pixel matrix, Asus said it will be able to hit at least 8 hours of battery life, and that's pretty impressive for a gaming notebook. One of the downsides, there's no webcam. Though it may not be something you use regularly, webcams do come in handy no matter how crappy they are. If you're using the machine for work. The G14 will come in configurations with the GeForce RTX 2060, up to 2 terabytes of SSD, and up to 32 gigabytes RAM starting at just under $1,500. It begins shipping in mid-March, though the pixel matrix models won't arrive until a month later in mid-April. [MUSIC]

