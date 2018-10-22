Asus ROG Phone is the best phone for playing PUBG

Your video,
Meet the Asus ROG phone.
ROG stands for Republic of Gamers.
A lot of people don't realize the Republic of Gamers is a small-nation state just north of Easter Island.
I hear the cuisine is excellent.
If you can't tell from the angular lines, exposed copper heat sinks and pulsating light-up logo, the ROG Phone is designed for mobile game playing.
Well I can't say the looks are my cup of tea.
It's nice to see a phone try something different.
Even with all of the gamer bling, the Rog Phone is incredibly comfortable to hold, especially when gaming in landscape.
But what exactly makes this a gaming phone?
Well let's start with the AMOLED display that can refresh 90 times a second, a first For any phone with this kinda screen.
The higher frame rate means less motion blur and faster response times.
I enjoyed gaming on the [UNKNOWN] screen, but sometimes it seemed too dim, even at its brightest setting.
The Razer Phone 2 also has a high refresh rate display, 120 hertz, but it's an LCD
Perhaps one of the coolest and most innovative features on the rock phone is air triggers.
Pressure sensitive corners that double as bumper buttons for games.
Air triggers can be programmed with a specific function.
For example in Pub G I signed one to fire a weapon, and another to crouch.
Which made gameplay on the phone so much more intuitive.
There are even moments I forgot I was playing on a phone.
It felt like a regular game controller.
The ROG phone also has thoughtful details like two USB C-ports, one on the bottom and one on the side which is great for gaming so the cord doesn't get in the way of your hands.
But that port on the side also support accessory.
Like a detachable fan called the arrow active cooler, now it might seem a bit silly to attach a fan to the back of your phone.
But it makes so much difference with performance.
The arrow active cooler allows the processor to run at a high Higher clock you can actually see the temperature on the phone drop when you turn it on.
Look, every millimeter of this ASUS ROG phone has been thoughtfully designed for gaming and media consumption.
For example the speakers are very loud and sound fantastic.
Right up there with the Razer Phone 2 and then there's t all he regular phone stuff.
The ROG has an incredible battery life.
And lasted 15 hours in our battery test.
It has dual rear camera's, the second one gives you wider field of view.
So you can get more into your frame.
Photo's and videos have good image quality with nice detail.
This Asus Rog phone is designed inside and out for gamers.
And while it cost $100 more than Razor phone 2 It gives you a longer battery life and more options for game controls.
Yes, yes, yes.
