Assistant With Bard on Pixel Will Summarize Emails, Text Your Friends, Give Directions

Oct 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Seven years ago, we introduced Google Assistant on the first Pixel phone, and since then we have helped hundreds of millions of users across all different devices get things done at home and on the go. Today I want to show you how Google is changing, how we deliver helpful experiences to people all over the world. And the key here is our generative AI research. Bringing the [00:00:30] latest models to this mobile device that's always with you opens up so many new possibilities. Just a few months ago, we launched Bard as an early experiment. It's a conversational AI tool that lets you collaborate directly with our most capable models. Bard can help you brainstorm ideas for a game night with friends, get some creative inspiration for a new project that work, pick up a few tips for home repairs, or learn a [00:01:00] new skill. Since Bart's launch, we've been learning and iterating super fast to make sure Bart is helpful and accessible to people everywhere. Speaker 1: In fact, people are using it in over 40 languages, across over 220 countries and territories. We just recently launched new extensions that make it possible for Bard to collaborate with apps like YouTube and Maps, and even your own content from Docs and [00:01:30] Gmail. You can find, summarize, and answer questions across your personal content all in one place. Bard's language, understanding complex reasoning and generative capabilities have fueled our excitement in realizing our vision for Google Assistant. While assistant is great at handling quick tasks like setting timers, giving weather updates and making quick calls, there is so much more that we've always envisioned [00:02:00] a deeply capable personal assistant should be able to do. But the technology to deliver it didn't exist until now. Today I'm excited to share an early peak at something we've been working on. We call it Assistant with Bard, and it brings the best of both experiences right to your phone. Speaker 1: It's a step towards our vision to deliver the world's most helpful personal assistant. [00:02:30] Assistant with Bard Combines personalized help with reasoning and generative capabilities so it can hear, it can speak, it can see, and it can even take actions that help you out right on the device you always have with you. This is an experiment we're super excited about. Let me show you some examples of what it'll be able to do. A great assistant should help you make sense of your day and stay on top of what's important, [00:03:00] open assistant with Bard and say, catch me up on any important emails I missed this week. And you'll get a rundown of what's in your inbox. Three important emails including a party invite assistant with Bard can dig into the details for you. Where is Grayson's party? It can spot that the party is across the river in Brooklyn. Speaker 1: How long will it take to get there? And [00:03:30] just like that, you have quick directions from Google Maps, and of course you can still use the classic assistant features text. Jenny, do you want to ride with me to Grayson's party? You can see how Assistant with Bard pulls together the information you need from different apps and services so you can get stuff done so much faster. So say you're renting a house in Los Angeles with some friends for the weekend. Check out how [00:04:00] specific you can be. Make me a grocery list for the weekend for 10 people. Go heavy on the snacks and we'll probably want a smoothie. So recommend and include ingredients for that. Now just imagine how much time it would take to make this on your own. And with a quick tap, you can move it into a dock and share with your friends so you can coordinate. Speaker 1: It took less than a minute to create. From here, [00:04:30] you can ask for recommendations on things to see, build a weekend itinerary, discover the best spots to soak in the views, and anything else you need to make planning and prep a breeze. Now say you all decide to go on a hike with your dog, but you reach a fork in the trail. Flip a coin. No, simply snap a photo of the trail marker and ask what path do you recommend for a group and my small dog? [00:05:00] And just like that, you know that the North Trail is the best one for your dog's little legs. But first, you should snap a photo of Baxter. The perfect photo needs the perfect caption and assistant with Bard can be your creative partner here. So check this out. You can pop it over your photo and use it as the visual cue so assistant with Bard can see what's on your screen, understand the context and help you with what you need. Speaker 1: [00:05:30] Create a cute social caption for Baxter, quick and easy, and you're back to enjoying your hike. This conversational overlay is a completely new way to interact with your phone. And let's assistant with Bard meet you wherever you are. We're so excited about what's possible when we bring our most helpful generative AI capabilities to one of the most assistive experiences in the world. Assistant with Bard is the coordinator who can help you [00:06:00] take something off your plate, the planner with useful travel tips, the creative partner you turn to for inspiration and so much more. We hope it changes how you get things done and bring your ideas to life like a true assistant. We are rolling out assistant with Bard to select testers shortly, and we'll be expanding availability as an opt-in experience in the next few months. So for Pixel eight users, keep an eye out for how to try it for yourself. [00:06:30] And now back to Rick for a few final pixel highlights.