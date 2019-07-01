As Amazon pushes into AI smarts, worries about job losses grow

Transcript
Transcription not available for As Amazon pushes into AI smarts, worries about job losses grow.
From article: AI: Amazon's answer for everything

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

52 episodes

Alphabet City

54 episodes

CNET Top 5

819 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

311 episodes

Tech Today

912 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

As Amazon pushes into AI smarts, worries about job losses grow

2:24

Hackers have been quietly stealing gigabytes of call data records from mobile carriers

2:44

5G phones you can buy right now

1:27

5G and your health

4:36

Pixar's Toy Story 4 brings new characters, cutting-edge animation

1:49

Building a real flying Iron Man Suit with Adam Savage

10:04

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Apple head of design Jony Ive departs to start his own firm

10:17

Tesla Model S Long Range pulls further ahead of the EV pack

8:35

The Lightyear One is a solar-powered vehicle coming to market

3:44

First look at the iPadOS beta

6:52

How fast is T-Mobile's 5G network? We took it for a test drive in New York

2:25

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar has the best Atmos sound from a single box

2:41

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Trying to break Super Mario Maker 2

7:10

Can Sony's robot pup Aibo make friends with real dogs?

7:52

How robots like Aibo play to your emotions

10:22

Samsung Q70R midrange QLED TV brings style and substance

2:25

First look at the iPadOS beta

6:52

iOS 13 beta's best tricks to try

8:04

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent

1:37

Amazon Prime Day: 5 ways to win

1:31

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

1:43

How to install the Ring Door View Cam

1:53

How to take Windows 10 screenshots

2:04

Turn a photo of data into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet

2:37