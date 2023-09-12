Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a More Advanced Display and S9-Powered Features
Speaker 1: Ultra is a precision tool designed to go farther, higher, and deeper than any Apple Watch has before. And we've made our most rugged and capable Apple Watch even better. Today we're introducing Apple Watch Ultra two. Speaker 2: Ultra two gets the powerful new SS nine sip. That means you can use the new double tap gesture anytime your hands are full. Set a away point using just your voice with the new on-device. Siri, [00:00:30] even when you have no connectivity and precision finding with the second generation Ultra Wideband Chip helps you easily find your iPhone when you can't remember where it's stowed. Ultra two also has a new advanced display architecture that pushes the brightness to a massive 3000 knits. It's the brightest display Apple has ever created and makes Ultra two more readable in the harshest sunlight. And now night mode uses the ambient light sensor to activate automatically in the dark day or night. [00:01:00] Ultra has so much to offer and for runners it's the perfect choice. With advanced metrics, a big brighter display, a customizable action button, and precision dual frequency G P S. Speaker 2: And this year, watchOS 10 takes cycling to the next level, allowing you to connect Bluetooth accessories to measure cadence, speed, and power. Apple Watch also helps you get the most out of your training with Power Zones. [00:01:30] And if you start a cycling workout on your watch, it automatically shows up as a live activity on your iPhone. Ultra two is designed for extremes and has been tested across the largest range of altitudes for any Apple product. From the lowest valleys to the highest peaks. Ultra is also great for your underwater adventures. The Depth app now saves a log of each session so you can review your dives right on Ultra and in the fitness app on iPhone. Speaker 1: Even with all these new capabilities, [00:02:00] ultra two still gets the same great battery life, up to 36 hours of typical use on a single charge and up to 72 hours in low power mode. With Ultra two, we are also continuing our commitment to the environment. In just one year, we significantly increased the amount of recycled content in the case going from all Virgin titanium to 95%. Recycle. This dramatic improvement in material [00:02:30] along with our work in clean electricity and transportation, allowed us to meet our ambitious carbon reduction targets, making any ultra two paired with an alpine loop or trail loop carbon neutral. And this year the trail loop in Alpine Loop and the Ocean Band come in a range of beautiful new colors. And that's the new Apple Watch Ultra two. It comes with all the features users love about Ultra plus the powerful [00:03:00] S nine sip Apple's brightest display ever. An expanded altitude range on device Siri, and a brand new gesture for easy control of your watch. And Apple Watch Ultra two is 7 99. You can order the new Apple Watch model starting today, and they will be available on September 22nd.
Up Next
Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip
Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip
I Already Know I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It)
I Already Know I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It)
What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event
What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event
Google Workspace Gets New AI Features
Google Workspace Gets New AI Features
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
Back-to-School Essentials You Actually Need
Back-to-School Essentials You Actually Need
Wearables Buying Guide: Everything You Need to Know
Wearables Buying Guide: Everything You Need to Know
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a More Advanced Display and S9-Powered Features
Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a More Advanced Display and S9-Powered Features
Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
Apple Debuts iPhone 15 and 15 Plus With USB-C, Dynamic Island
Apple Debuts iPhone 15 and 15 Plus With USB-C, Dynamic Island
Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip
Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New S9 Chip
What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches
What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches
Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue
Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue
Most Popular All most popular
Google Pixel 7A: 3 Months Later, Should You Buy It?
Google Pixel 7A: 3 Months Later, Should You Buy It?
Bear vs. Purple: Which Bed Is Better?
Bear vs. Purple: Which Bed Is Better?
Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert
Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert
Electronic Nose 'Smells' Wildfires for Ultra-Early Detection
Electronic Nose 'Smells' Wildfires for Ultra-Early Detection
First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere
First Look at the Tech Inside the $2.3B MSG Sphere
Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
Latest Products All latest products
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try