/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D

Apple Watch Series 7 review: It feels like an improved Series 6

Smartwatches

Up Next

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-3

Up Next

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone
galaxy-watch-1

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone

Amazon unveils Halo View
amazon-halo-2021

Amazon unveils Halo View

Fitbit Charge 5 is the best Fitbit you can get right now
yt-fitbit-charge-5-review-3

Fitbit Charge 5 is the best Fitbit you can get right now

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new
yt-apple-watch-7-7

Apple Watch Series 7: Here is what's new

Apple Watch Series 7 gets larger display
apple-event-seq-00-01-01-20-still001.png

Apple Watch Series 7 gets larger display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?
galaxywatch4-v1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

My first day with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
img-5285-mov-00-02-38-22-still001

My first day with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch
clip0029-mxf-16-30-08-07-still001

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Apple Watch Series 7 review: It feels like an improved Series 6
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-2

Apple Watch Series 7 review: It feels like an improved Series 6

2022 Range Rover: You won't believe the design
land-rover-firstlook-still

2022 Range Rover: You won't believe the design

Samsung unveils latest OS, One UI 4
one-ui-image-onsite

Samsung unveils latest OS, One UI 4

Samsung brings Matter protocol to smart home
matter-image-onsite

Samsung brings Matter protocol to smart home

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 debuts: Big Nasty with an exotic
c8-z06-cms-thumb

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 debuts: Big Nasty with an exotic

New MacBook reviews are in, plus AirPods 3 and Google Pixel 6 phones
tt-10-26-2021-00-00-43-03-still034

New MacBook reviews are in, plus AirPods 3 and Google Pixel 6 phones

Most Popular All most popular

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny
fl-samsungs10e

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Hands-on: The Sony Xperia Pro-I takes phone cameras to a new level
sonyxperia2021-v4

Hands-on: The Sony Xperia Pro-I takes phone cameras to a new level

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: Gives a lot more and takes away very little
yt-macbook-pro-review-v2

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: Gives a lot more and takes away very little

New MacBook reviews are in, plus AirPods 3 and Google Pixel 6 phones
tt-10-26-2021-00-00-43-03-still034

New MacBook reviews are in, plus AirPods 3 and Google Pixel 6 phones

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works
chatter

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works

Latest Products All latest products

Apple Watch Series 7 review: It feels like an improved Series 6
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-2

Apple Watch Series 7 review: It feels like an improved Series 6

Microsoft's second foldable phone, the Surface Duo 2
surfaceduo-00-07-16-02-still002

Microsoft's second foldable phone, the Surface Duo 2

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
yt-thumbs-pixel-6-and-pro-v3

First impressions of the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works
chatter

Fisher-Price made a Chatter phone for adults that actually works

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?
apple-watch-7-should-you-upgrade-3

Should you upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7?

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown
astro-lifestyle-motion

Amazon's Astro and friends: A robot rundown

Latest How To All how to videos

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB
img-5763-2

How to install Windows 11 with an update or a bootable USB

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED
htdia-nintendoswitch-oled-datatransfer-site

How to move into your new Nintendo Switch OLED

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone
galaxy-watch-1

Set up the Galaxy Watch 4 with your phone

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone
switchandroid4

How to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13
p1017477

Here's the easiest way to set up your iPhone 13

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now
how-to-upgrade-to-ios-15-00-02-34-07-still001

iOS 15: How to manually update your iPhone right now