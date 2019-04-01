Apple pulls AirPower charging mat, Zuckerberg calls for new standards
Apple has officially cancelled it's airpower wireless charging mat project, saying mat project didn't met it's high standards.
[UNKNOWN] in September 27 for a 2018 release, airpower was set to work with newer Iphones, the Apple watch and the wireless charging air pads [UNKNOWN] With the ability to charge multiple devices at once.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called for greater government regulation of social media networks saying companies like Facebook shouldn't make so many important decisions about speech on our own In an editorial published in the Washington post saturday Zackberg called for industries wide standard on harmful content election integrity privacy and data portability.
And finally an investigator hired by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' has found that Saudi Arabia hacked the billioners phone to steal private information In February Bezos claimed he was being extorted by the National Enquirer over private photographs.
Investigator Gavin Debeccis suggested the Saudi's were behind that hack, but American Media Incorporated which owns the National Enquirer says these claims are unsubstantiated.
