Apple, Please Bring These Apple Watch Features to WatchOS 10

May 30, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Get Ready. Apple Watch fans. We're expecting to learn about new features coming to the watch at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference on June 5th. While we won't know exactly what to expect until the event takes place, apple has a history of introducing major software updates at its conference Last year, for example, apple announced watch OS nine, which brought new running metrics, medication reminders, deeper sleep analysis, and a [00:00:30] bunch of other changes. Still, there are a few ways I think Apple could take things to the next level with Watch OS 10. Here's what I want to see. Speaker 1: Apple brought the Apple watch up to speed when it comes to sleep tracking by adding sleep stages in watch o S nine last year. But as rivals like Aura expand their sleep monitoring tools, I'd like to see Apple keep pace. In particular, I'd like to see Chronotype readings arrive on the Apple watch. [00:01:00] The term chronotype refers to your body's preference for sleep. It essentially determines whether you're a morning person or a night owl. Recent wearable devices from Aura and Citizen claim to combine different data points to assess a wearer's chronotype, providing more insight on their sleep patterns. The idea is to shed more light on what time of day you feel most energetic and productive. It's another way to make sense of all the data these devices gather in a way that seems [00:01:30] actually useful. And Apple, while you're at it, I'd still love to see a sleep score on the Apple Watch. Speaker 1: Aura. Fitbit and Samsung all provide scores that sum up the quality of your sleep based on data gathered overnight, making it easier to see how you slept at a glance. The Apple Watch series ate an ultra. Were the first to get a temperature sensor. That sensor is primarily used to provide retrospective ovulation estimates and improved period predictions. [00:02:00] But I like to see Apple put it to use in different ways too. It would be interesting to see what kinds of insights Apple could come up with by examining how your wrist temperature changes over time. The Apple Watch currently shows changes in your nighttime risk temperature, but there isn't really a way to make sense of that data or understand what it really means yet. Or a smart ring of the same name also has a temperature sensor, which it uses to help calculate a readiness score, which provides context on whether your body [00:02:30] is well rested. It would be interesting to see Apple take a similar direction. Speaker 1: The Apple Watch is already a comprehensive fitness tracker. It has plenty of workout options and there are a variety of sensors from measuring everything from blood oxygen levels to heart rate. But it could be better at telling me when it's time to take it easy. While the Apple Watch can nudge you to get to bed on time or start moving when you've been inactive for too long, there aren't many features aimed at recovery. [00:03:00] Other wearables like those from Aura, whoop and Fitbit do a better job at assessing how your body is recovering from stress and previous workouts. All three devices have some sort of score that takes into account heart rate variability activity and sleeping patterns to make sure you're getting enough rest. Even if Apple doesn't follow this exact approach, it would be helpful to see more of a focus on recovery. In general. Speaker 1: It feels like the one missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to the Apple [00:03:30] watches usefulness as a wellness tracker. I don't know about you, but my workout routine isn't the same every day. I usually tailor my routine based on a variety of factors, such as how much time I have, how energetic I'm feeling, and whether I'm looking for cardio or strength training exercises. I only wish I could customize my Apple Watch goals to match. While it is possible to change your goals, you can't set specific goals for certain days of the week. [00:04:00] For example, I'd love to increase my move goal for the days when I'm commuting to the office, since I know I'll get more steps in Speaker 1: The Apple Watch. Series seven eight and Ultra have a Cordy keyboard for replying to emails and text messages. The keyboard is only available on those watches because they have larger screens than older Apple Watch models. Surprisingly, it's the one feature I really miss when I switch from the series eight to [00:04:30] an older watch like the series six. Being able to quickly tap or swipe to respond to a text when I can't pull out my phone has been surprisingly useful. Even though the keyboard may feel more cramped, I'd still prefer to at least have it as an option when wearing my Series six. After all, the Pixel Watch has a relatively small screen and still has an on-screen keyboard. Although Apple releases new software for the Apple Watch every year, the general interface hasn't really [00:05:00] changed much now that the Apple Watch has been around for eight years. Speaker 1: I'd love to see Apple further optimized the software based on how people are using it. For one, I think smartwatches in general could be easier to navigate. I find myself using Siri often to check the weather, start a workout, or launch a timer because many of those actions usually require a few taps or swipes to complete. After all, you can only fit so many complications on your watch face. [00:05:30] I'd like to see Apple find a way to make navigating the Apple Watch even simpler. If Bloomberg's report is correct, apple may do just that. An April report says Apple may introduce more widgets to the software, which should make it easier to see bits of information at a glance without having to actually launch apps. What do you want to see in Watch West 10? Let me know in the comments and don't forget to keep following CNET for more Apple Watch coverage. Thanks for watching, and I'll see you next time.