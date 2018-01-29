Your video, "Apple may have slashed iPhone X production in half "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Apple may have slashed iPhone X production in half

A new report claims Apple will make 20 million iPhone Xs in the first quarter of 2018, rather than 40 million.
1:16 /
Transcript
Apple may be slashin production on the iPhone X, that's according to a report from Nikkei though the publication didn't quoate a source. So here's the deal, originally Apple planned to make 40 million phones in the first quarter for 2018 but that number is now supposedly 20 million This could be another blow for Apple's flagship phone. Last week, we also heard a report that said Apple might discontinue the X altogether when the next generation models are released later in 2018. According to KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the thinking behind this move is that Apple would rather axe the phone Rather than drop the price, so it doesn't affect sales in other phones. Coral also said three new iPhones are in the works for 2018, a 5.8" and 6.5" model, possibly the iPhone 10 plus, with OLED screens, and a 6.1" LCD model at a lower price. All would get facial recognition with a true depth camera. This is a big week for Apple with the company set to hold its earnings call on Thursday February the 1st. It's also when we'll learn about sales during the holiday season and will be the first earnings report to include the iPhone X. Keep an eye on CNET for all the latest Apple news and let me know what you think about slashes to production of the iPhone on Twitter or in the comments.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: This high-tech stadium roof will keep fans warm during the big game
This high-tech stadium roof will keep fans warm during the big game
1:42
The Vikings stadium in Minneapolis has a transparent roof like no other in the United States.
Play video
Video: 6 tips to keep packages from getting stolen off your porch
6 tips to keep packages from getting stolen off your porch
2:08
Packages left on your porch are easy targets for thieves, but here some easy ways to protect yourself.
Play video
Video: Apple HomePod preorders begin, Intel shares up despite security problems
Apple HomePod preorders begin, Intel shares up despite security problems
1:21
The $349 smart speaker goes on sale just as Apple previews iOS 11.3. Meanwhile, Intel stock sees no impact from the Spectre and Meltdown...
Play video
Video: This Republican lawmaker says tech execs should keep politics to themselves
This Republican lawmaker says tech execs should keep politics to themselves
15:40
Outgoing Republican Congressman Darrell Issa of California says tech's fights with Trump are too much about ideology and not about...
Play video
Video: Instagram settings to change right away
Instagram settings to change right away
1:05
Protect your privacy, clean up your feed and other simple fixes to get the most out of your Instagram account.
Play video
Video: Twitter making a Snapchat-like app? Apple increases self-driving fleet
Twitter making a Snapchat-like app? Apple increases self-driving fleet
1:04
Today's major tech stories include Twitter's supposed Snapchat-like service, Apple's expansion of its self-driving car fleet and Casey...
Play video
Video: iOS update to remove iPhone slowdowns, Qualcomm fined $1.2B
iOS update to remove iPhone slowdowns, Qualcomm fined $1.2B
1:11
Today's top tech stories include a new iOS update that'll give you the option to remove performance throttling, Qualcomm's massive...
Play video
Video: Turn off throttling of your older iPhone with iOS 11.3
Turn off throttling of your older iPhone with iOS 11.3
6:42
We get the HomePod's release date; iOS 11.3 will bring ARKit 1.5, battery management and new Animojis; plus, that girl is still using...
Play video