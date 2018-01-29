Apple may have slashed iPhone X production in half

CNET News Video
Apple may have slashed iPhone X production in halfA new report claims Apple will make 20 million iPhone Xs in the first quarter of 2018, rather than 40 million.
Transcript
Apple may be slashin production on the iPhone X, that's according to a report from Nikkei though the publication didn't quoate a source. So here's the deal, originally Apple planned to make 40 million phones in the first quarter for 2018 but that number is now supposedly 20 million This could be another blow for Apple's flagship phone. Last week, we also heard a report that said Apple might discontinue the X altogether when the next generation models are released later in 2018. According to KGI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the thinking behind this move is that Apple would rather axe the phone Rather than drop the price, so it doesn't affect sales in other phones. Coral also said three new iPhones are in the works for 2018, a 5.8" and 6.5" model, possibly the iPhone 10 plus, with OLED screens, and a 6.1" LCD model at a lower price. All would get facial recognition with a true depth camera. This is a big week for Apple with the company set to hold its earnings call on Thursday February the 1st. It's also when we'll learn about sales during the holiday season and will be the first earnings report to include the iPhone X. Keep an eye on CNET for all the latest Apple news and let me know what you think about slashes to production of the iPhone on Twitter or in the comments.