Apple HomePod delayed, Pokemon Go launches global catch challenge

In today's biggest tech news, Apple's HomePod launch is delayed until 2018, Pokemon Go wants you to catch a billion Pokemon and a look inside Apple Park.
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. It's official, Apple's Homepod won't be here by Christmas. Apple announced on Friday it's pushed back the launch date of its first smart speaker from December to early 2018. Saying it needed a little more time. Before the HomePod was ready for customers. Apple declined to comment further that there's no doubt missing the holiday season is a blow especially as Amazon and Google roll up aggressive like Friday discounts on this [UNKNOWN] [MUSIC] Pokemon Go has launched a global catch challenge in time for Thanksgiving in the U.S. Calling on players to catch 3 billion Pokemon in just one way. In a YouTube video promoting the Pokemon Go Travel event, trainers from around the world say, catching more Pokemon will unlock more bonuses and rewards for all players. [MUSIC] And finally, Apple has opened its doors to the public at the new Apple Park Visitors Center in Cupertino, California. Visitors can buy merch like Apple pot caps and tots or take an augmented reality tour of Apple's Spaceship campus. And if you wanna live like a real engineer you can even buy the same coffee that Apple employees drink, just like a real fan. [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest my downloading the cnet ech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores

