CNET Top 5
Apple, fix these HomePod issues ASAP (CNET Top 5)Apple's speaker sounds great, but it could be better with some tweaks.
Transcript
These are the top five HomePod fixes we want ASAP. Apple just introduced it's new voice controlled speaker. But here's the thing, it could be better. Here's what Apple could do right now to enhance the HomePod. By the way, we're focusing on software changes Which means this stuff could be accessible immediately. Let's get to it. At number five is Apple TV control. So remember how you can search for things using your voice with the newest Apple TV? Well, you can't use your home pod to directly access your Apple TV. Why on earth would Apple not reward you for buying its set top box and its speaker? Because I have no good answer for you. If you want to search for things in your Apple TV with your voice,you'd better grab your Siri remote. [SOUND] Number four, open up the setup process. Spoiler, get used to the phrase open up in this top five. Want an Apple HomePod, guess what. You cannot even set it up Unless you have an iOs device. Look at the system requirements. iPhone 5S of later, iPad Pro, iPad fifth generation, iPad Air or later, iPad Mini 2 or later, or iPod touch sixth generation. This is a requirement, not optional. Do you have an Android device with Apple music? Well forget about setting up and Apple Homepod unless you've got an iOs device. running 11.2.5 or later someone else. Coming in number 3, open up bluetooth. The Apple homepod has Bluetooth 5.0 which means a longer range and transferring data for previous versions of bluetooth. That's great you can use you Apple homepod as a bluetooth speaker for farther away No. While there is bluetooth hardware in the Homepod it's function is to talk to iOS devices only. Number two advanced multi user support. Imagine a world where your Apple product is locked down to one user. Like the iPhone or iPad or Apple Watch. Okay, so it's not that hard to imagine. The Homepod does allow anyone to ask Siri a question But the speaker does not support voice training, meaning it does not know the difference between two voices. Google and Amazon both let you get customize responses based on your voice, which makes an investment a Smart speaker a little easier to handle. Before we get to number one, let's talk about some hard work changes the Homepod could. Could be useful in the future. Apple's embraced wireless charging, it could be nice if the home pod itself serve as a wireless charger for an Apple Watch, Ear Pods or an iPhone. Also, the Homepod has a non-removable power cable, that means the Homepod can never have a simple battery accessory That makes it more affordable. Lastly, how about a 3.5 millimeter input jack so you can attach other devices to the HomePod easily. I'm laughing cuz that's never gonna happen. Coming in at number one is opening up music choices. Apple has been positioning the HomePod primarily as a great sounding speaker for people who love music. And a smart speaker second. The thing is, if you want to get all music functionality out of the Home Pod, you better have Apple Music. I'm not making this up. That's Apple's language in it's system requirements for the Home Pod. Google and Amazon both allow you to change your default music service if you want. Now you can airplay audio from your iOS device to the Home Pod. So it is possible to listen to other services from the Homepod but it's less idea. There is plenty to like about the Apple Homepod by the way. Checkout our full review at cnet.com. Big thanks to Megan Molitor for her help on this top five. You guys gonna pick up the Homepod? Let us know. I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online. [MUSIC]