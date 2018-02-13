Apple changing development approach, Android P rumors

Tech Today
Apple changing development approach, Android P rumorsToday's major tech stories include a shift in Apple's software development approach, Android P rumors and Uber's new rest enforcement.
Transcript
This is Cnet, and hear the stories that matter right now. Apple is changing the way it develops features, according to a report from [UNKNOWN]. Engineers will now be able to push back the release of features, that they believe needs more work. Instead new software releases will likely shift focus, to read out more bugs. And improve overall performance and stability. Switching gears to Android, the platform's next operating system, Android P, will likely be optimized for phones that have newer design types similar to the notch in the iPhone 10's display. This might mean that the next round of Google's flagship pixel phones could resemble a similar look. Android P is also reported to have better battery optimization features and even more Google assistant integration. And finally uber is forcing a 6 hours rest period for drivers that have been on the road for 12 hours straight. A move that's designed to curb drowsy accidents that accounts for 4000 incidences per year. The app wants a drivers after a 10 hours shift and then total shut off after 12. Over 60% of Uber drivers don't drive for more than 10 hours in a single day. [MUSIC] You can stay with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the apple or google play store.