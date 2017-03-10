Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Apple and Google say their devices are safe: Tech Today

Tech Today: Apple and Google say their devices are safe

In this week's wrap-up, both companies say exploits in iOS and Android are fixed, which should protect against hacks.

This is cnet and here are the stories that matters right now. Wiki leaks published more than eight thousand documents that it says belongs to CIA. The documents are code named vault seven and supposed containing information on how the CIA can hack into pretty much any device including IPhones, Edward phones, Windows computers, Smart TV's and routers The CIA issued a response. It did not confirm or deny whether the leak contained information made by the agency. The statement said it is the CIA's job to be innovative, cutting edge and the first line of defense in protecting the U.S. from enemies abroad. Apple and Google have both issued statements saying the exploits detailed in Vault 7 have already been patched. Businesses have found a way to store data on a single atom. In a study published in the journal Nature, a single bit of data was stored on a single atom of [UNKNOWN], placed on Magnesium Oxide at a temperature of below 5 Kelvin. In theory, this could allow over 100 terabytes of data on a drive the size of a penny. Researchers say this technology is decades away from being commercialized. Google has acknowledged a hardware problem on some Pixel and Pixel XL phones. Owners of those devices Devices with a malfunctioning microphone can exchange their phones free of charge. Google says it believes that the hardware problem affects less than 1% of phones. And speaking of pixels, some users of the Nintendo Switch have noticed black or bright dots on the Switch screen that will not go away. Nintendo said that small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect. That would mean if you've got stuck pixels on your Switch, you're stuck with it. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the C Net Tech Today app available for Android and iOS.

