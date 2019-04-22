CNET News Video

Ant's deadly nightmare: Slow death by spore

Transcript
[MUSIC] But not all fungi feed on the dead. [MUSIC] Days ago a spore landed on this Now she's acting strange. [MUSIC] A network of roots has infiltrated her muscles. [MUSIC] Her body has been taken over by cordyceps. [MUSIC] A pound septic fungus. It floods her brain with chemicals, drugging her, compelling her to head where conditions are perfect [MUSIC] Just the right amount of light, just the right amount of humidity. From the parasite growing inside. [SOUND] It forces her to clamp down in a death bite, and [INAUDIBLE] reveals its gruesome nature. [SOUND] [MUSIC] After three weeks of growth, [MUSIC] Cordyceps can release its own spore. [UNKNOWN] [MUSIC] Infecting more ants. Releasing more spores, infecting more ants [BLANK_AUDIO] Cordyceps can wipe out entire ant colonies. [MUSIC] But more than just ants are at risk. [MUSIC] There are over 600 species of [UNKNOWN] spread across the world. Most are found in [MUSIC] Where they prey on the whole host of victims.
