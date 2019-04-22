Ant's deadly nightmare: Slow death by spore

[MUSIC]
But not all fungi feed on the dead.
[MUSIC]
Days ago a spore landed on this Now she's acting strange.
[MUSIC]
A network of roots has infiltrated her muscles.
[MUSIC]
Her body has been taken over by cordyceps.
[MUSIC]
A pound septic fungus.
It floods her brain with chemicals, drugging her, compelling her to head where conditions are perfect
[MUSIC]
Just the right amount of light, just the right amount of humidity.
From the parasite growing inside.
[SOUND] It forces her to clamp down in a death bite, and [INAUDIBLE] reveals its gruesome nature.
[SOUND]
[MUSIC]
After three weeks of growth,
[MUSIC]
Cordyceps can release its own spore.
[UNKNOWN]
[MUSIC]
Infecting more ants.
Releasing more spores, infecting more ants
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Cordyceps can wipe out entire ant colonies.
[MUSIC]
But more than just ants are at risk.
[MUSIC]
There are over 600 species of [UNKNOWN] spread across the world.
Most are found in
[MUSIC]
Where they prey on the whole host of victims.