Another massive NSA data breach, Cyber Monday sales break record

Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Massive dump of NSA data has once again leaked onto the internet. A virtual disk containing more than 100 gigabytes of data from an Army intelligence project, code name Red Disk, is left on an exposed public Amazon web services storage server. The information outlines a cloud-based intelligence system the army had developed back in 2013 that never took off. Cyber Monday sales hit a new record this week approaching $6.6 billion in sales according to Adobe. About a third of those sales came through mobile devices, another milestone number. These sales figures all lead into 2017's projected total, which is on track to break the $100 billion mark. And, finally, Google is working on security AI that can detect if someone is peeking over your shoulder for a look at your screen. Dubbed an electronic screen protector, the technology uses the front-facing camera to monitor wandering eyes that aren't your own. The concept was shown off in September may soon find its way to Google phones. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play store.