Your video, "Android Wear 2.0 debuts with two LG watches, New York Times offers free Spotify subscription"
All the tech stories that matter include the debut of Android Wear 2.0 on a pair of LG watches and Pinterest's debut of its Lens feature. Plus the New York Times offers a year of Spotify for free with a new subscription.

1:17 February 9, 2017
