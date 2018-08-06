CNET News Video
Android P: a slice of 'Pie'We'll take a slice.
Transcript
Google has officially released a named Android. Are you ready for some Android pie? If you've got a pixel or an essential phone, you might already be enjoying a slice as Android Pie is already starting to roll out to those devices. The software updates comes with a wide variety of updates to help Smooth performance, increased battery life and offer overall quality of life upgrades for users via background AI. Tech addiction is also addressed via a new dashboard that shows information and options about your use habits. Gesture control is a big part of the update and there's even support for not one, not two, but three different designs for phones with notches. If you're wondering whether your device will get a slice of Android Pie, Google's blog about the release says quote, devices that participated in the beta program from Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, Oneplus and Essential, as well as all qualifying Android One devices, will receive this update by the end of this fall. Unquote. The company also says it's working with partners on getting Android Pie upgrades to existing and upcoming smartphones, but didn't offer any details on manufacturers or devices. Stay tune to CNet.com for more Android Pie updates and information. I'm Ashley Scheva, [UNKNOWN]