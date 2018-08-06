Your video, "Android P: a slice of 'Pie'"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Android P: a slice of 'Pie'

We'll take a slice.
1:19 /
Transcript
Google has officially released a named Android. Are you ready for some Android pie? If you've got a pixel or an essential phone, you might already be enjoying a slice as Android Pie is already starting to roll out to those devices. The software updates comes with a wide variety of updates to help Smooth performance, increased battery life and offer overall quality of life upgrades for users via background AI. Tech addiction is also addressed via a new dashboard that shows information and options about your use habits. Gesture control is a big part of the update and there's even support for not one, not two, but three different designs for phones with notches. If you're wondering whether your device will get a slice of Android Pie, Google's blog about the release says quote, devices that participated in the beta program from Sony Mobile, Xiaomi, HMD Global, Oppo, Vivo, Oneplus and Essential, as well as all qualifying Android One devices, will receive this update by the end of this fall. Unquote. The company also says it's working with partners on getting Android Pie upgrades to existing and upcoming smartphones, but didn't offer any details on manufacturers or devices. Stay tune to CNet.com for more Android Pie updates and information. I'm Ashley Scheva, [UNKNOWN]

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Google questioned over Chinese search engine rumours, Amazon removes neo-Nazi listings
Google questioned over Chinese search engine rumours, Amazon removes neo-Nazi listings
1:41
In today's big tech news, Senators question Google over its plans in China, Amazon responds to concerns about neo-Nazi listings and...
Play video
Video: Top 5 gadgets for college students
Top 5 gadgets for college students
3:15
If you're going to school, you need this stuff. Seriously.
Play video
Video: Twitter seeks help with user civility, console sales for June
Twitter seeks help with user civility, console sales for June
1:18
This week's most popular news stories include Twitter's effort to improve user discourse, Facebook's discovery of a new politically-charged...
Play video
Video: 3 ways to improve the calorie count on your fitness tracker
3 ways to improve the calorie count on your fitness tracker
1:14
Make sure you're getting credit for burning all those calories on your Apple Watch or Fitbit with these simple tips.
Play video
Video: Microsoft Surface Go reviews are in, NES Classic outsells other consoles
Microsoft Surface Go reviews are in, NES Classic outsells other consoles
1:31
The newest tablet by Microsoft is generally getting good reviews. Meanwhile, a new report says Nintendo moved more game consoles than...
Play video
Video: Apple just became a $1 trillion company
Apple just became a $1 trillion company
1:49
Yep, you read that right.
Play video
Video: T-Mobile decides not to mess with your unlimited plan
T-Mobile decides not to mess with your unlimited plan
2:04
From The 3:59 show: Talking about the carriers latest quarter, merger plans and more.
Play video
Video: Lawmakers ask tech execs to testify again, Facebook, Instagram add digital detox tools
Lawmakers ask tech execs to testify again, Facebook, Instagram add digital detox tools
1:27
Today's biggest tech stories include US lawmakers asking tech executives to testify (again) about the fight against election meddling...
Play video