Tech Today

Android devices can now be security keys, YouTube TV raising prices

Transcript
This is CNET, and here are stories that matter right now. Android phones can now be used as security keys, a move that's encouraging users to take advantage of increased security in the vein of two-factor authentication. Surprisingly enough, up to 90% of current Gmail users don't even take advantage of 2FA security. The new feature will hit android devices version seven and up. Google assistant will soon work inside the G Suite of cloud apps, bringing a core function of the Google ecosystem to the five million or so companies that rely on Google for their internal communications. Voice assistant is not all that's coming to G Suite. Users will soon be able to enjoy live captioning in Hangout meetings and much more. And finally, YouTube TV is raising its monthly price from 40 to $50. This isn't much of a surprise as a number of cord-cutting TV streaming services have begun to tick up in cost this year. DirecTV Now the most recent example. The new YouTube TV pricing will go into effect the first billing cycle after May 13th. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustryGoogle AssistantAndroid QHackingGoogle

