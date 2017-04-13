Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
What Iguodala's 'Nah b' tweet meant

The "king of subtweets" explains a tweet he posted after the Golden State Warriors' first meeting with Kevin Durant and ponders whether fans care more about sports than players do.
[SOUND] Social media, honestly you're the king of subtweets. Let's be real. Yes. People don't. Can you explain to people what is a subtweet, 'cuz some people- I do well on Twitter. So when I tweet something it usually means the opposite of what you're reading or it's usually a movie quote. Or it's an inside joke no one would get but about two people in the world, I just like having fun with it, because now I get a lot of responses and a lot of replies. A few people have gotten some of them though, they're pretty good. The movie ones, they're starting to understand, like fans are starting to understand okay, that's the&#127;movie from this one and then you're taking it to this and then this happened in the game. They're putting two and two together, they're getting smarter. I got your bamboo and salt one [UNKNOWN] That was Dave Chappell. When you guys went to the Hampton's to do the KD visit, you put out a subtweet that just said Nah b. What was that actually related to? That didn't have nothing to do with KD, I kind of forgot what that had to do with. Cuz everyone was freaking out cuz you were like, Nah, I was mad. I think I was in the airport Something happened in the airport and there's like this thing when black men sit in first class. yeah. Right, when they say first class to board the plan I always get the, can I see your boarding pass. You didn't ask for nobody elses boarding pass. So it has something to do with that. And somebody asked me a question and I wasn't in my head like no. I'll be like just leave me alone. I [UNKNOWN] sign no autograph. I [UNKNOWN] wanna do nothing. Cuz I was just so mad that it's probably the [UNKNOWN] something happened. So sometimes I do that like if I have an interaction with somebody, it means you don't understand what's going on at the moment. Wherever I'm thinking I would just tweet it. But now, and like weird things like that. So that was that. It was like perfect timing, though, right? [CROSSTALK] I didn't realize that. I wasn't thinking about that. Cuz I was on my way back home. And then I was playing somewhere else. Cuz I find my KD sign, I was on a plane. You didn't know until you landed? No, I had Wi-Fi on the plane. I'm sitting next to my wife. And I was like, we got KD? That's how I found out. So, like, I was flying all over the place. So then it was just like [UNKNOWN] I mean, it was literally like perfectly timed. Like, you're the only one in that meeting that has said anything. it was radio silence, right? Everyone's in the [UNKNOWN], NBA World is on pins and needles, it's like [UNKNOWN]. Yeah, yeah. Is that what you did with that [UNKNOWN] You know, that could have been I don't know, I forgot why I said naw B, it had nothing to do with KD though. [LAUGH] Which leads me to, you know, everyone's like freaking out about it, with social media, I mean obviously it's a powerful tool, it's also fun, Right. but also can get crazy like, come on, we know like fans, trolls, they can get really nasty on there. Do fans Sometimes care about this stuff more than the players. I shouldn't say care more about the players, it's just that we're channeling all your energy, as a player we prepare ourselves to the best of our ability. Everything we do outside of the game of basketball It's for the game of basketball. So our lives are just wrapped up in it. What I eat. Sleep. Train. How I carry myself. How I dress. Everything that I do in life is basically revolved around trying to help myself be a better basketball player. You don't have too many guys like that but a good amount. You know, not everybody I should say, but a good amount. Our intention is to try to play the best we can and win every single game, like that's our life, you know, and then when fans, you know, sometimes a fan may go overboard, and it's like, you know, all my energy was just spent out here, I'm sorry, I don't have the same passion that you have at this exact moment because I already left it on the court. So I think that's where we misunderstood at times. It's not that we don't care. It's just that right now I don't care. I'm tired because I just spent my whole life just trying to figure it out, out there. And that's where it's at. Meet me on the court, that's where my passion is right now. But there's only 400 guys that can have that passion at any given moment, cuz that's how many guys are in the league.

