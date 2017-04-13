Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Andre Iguodala has tried Magic Leap. What's it like?

The Golden State Warrior and 2015 NBA Finals MVP talks about his favorite tech and the mixed-reality eyewear that blew his mind.
[MUSIC] Talking about, as they're talking about this technology and stuff. Are there things, exciting tech for you, or trends that you like right now, just you personally? Whether it's wearables, AI, smart stuff. Anything what's kind of peaking your interest right now? I think AI is Is really just starting to get some watering. It's as if this is a plant, and then it's trying to get watered and it's trying to grow, and they're trying to figure it out. Been to some interesting companies and saw some AI stuff, also saw some mixed reality. That was amazing down in Florida. [INAUDIBLE] the HoloLens stuff? Not the HoloLens, Magic Leap? Magic Leap, Magic Leap was amazing. You've seen it in person? I don't know if I'm allowed to say it. It's like going to play at Augusta, play the Masters. It's like you're not allowed to say you've been there. But. You can't save in all I guess I thought. You can't save into this. But I've read that you. So I've never been there. Okay. According to the rules. According, yeah exactly. Yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah. But magically it was, I've saw some incredible things and I met some great people there and they wanna do something since sports but. I don't know how you even think of doing something like that like. And then the actual device is so small, when it's gonna come to market, it's almost like you have a pair of sunglasses on. How about this, can you, I know you're not given, because they've shown a lot of demo videos online, but maybe can you describe one of the experiences that you've had, did you put your hand out and did something appear on it Yeah, it was so many things Like when you put your hand out, a character will come on your hand. And supposedly you can feel it. I felt something, but I could've sworn it was something else happening. Your mind's playing tricks on you. But this little character can basically be your Siri. Go turn on the lights. You control everything from your smartphone, but this will be you control everything from your eyes. And even if you move your eyes, things'll move with it. And you can shoot something, turn off the lights, turn up the heat, turn off the oven, turn it on, preheat it. [LAUGH] So it's a smart home, and at the same time, I could throw a 80 inch screen TV on the wall and see the TV. Yeah. You know and at the same time you could, you can home school your kids. But when they have their Magic Leap on, they could be in class with other kids and see the other kids. And then see the teacher and the teacher could see them. And it's this whole, it's this disruption of life. You know it's technically, it has to be disruptive. And can you make something more efficient. But this is incredible. I mean you can change impact lives all over the world. And bring people closer together. Because what we're learning from mobile phones is that it's taking away kind of the social aspect of everything, cuz you're just on your phone And you're not really interacting with people. But this? You're bringing that back together. I saw your eyes, literally as you're talking about it. [INAUDIBLE] Yeah, cuz there's so many things. It's a Star Wars thing that I can't explain. There's like a C-3PO type thing. R2D2, right? That is crazy. They showed only. Like literally there's maybe two seconds of it online, but. That is crazy. [LAUGH] Okay. And I'm not a Star Wars fan, but in my mind, that was crazy, that was pretty cool. That might have been my favorite part.

