AMD Unveils new Ryzen 7000-Series Gaming CPU
Speaker 1: We have a number of products to talk to you about on both the mobile side and as well as the desktop side. So let's start first with mobile. With our rise in 70 45 CPUs. The rise in 70 45 HX series is our first mobile CPU U based on a triplet design. It's for gamers and creators who want the highest possible performance in a notebook. It combines up to 16 of our high performance Zen four cores with boost speeds up to 5.4 gigahertz and up [00:00:30] to 80 megabytes of on-chip memory in five nanometer process technology. So let's just take a look at the performance. Our previous generation Rising 6,900 HX series were already phenomenal for 10 80 p gaming, but what we're doing with the 79 45 HX is to take that to a different level of performance. What we're seeing is on average 24% higher performance across a range of popular games. Speaker 1: And when you look at content creation and productivity [00:01:00] applications, when we compare against our competition, those 16 Zen four cores are delivering significantly more performance, more than 50% faster across a wide range of applications that will enable creators to accomplish so much more with this notebook. Now, the 79 45 X enables a different category of mobile laptops for gaming and content creation, but we're also bringing new mobile gaming GPUs to the market today. The [00:01:30] R D N A three that we launched in the desktop. We're now launching our first products in laptops with our new Radiant RX 7,000 mobile GPUs. And what we're doing here, the first chip in the series, the RX 7,000 series for gaming and creator laptops is the new Radian 7,600 M X T. And what we have here is 32 R D N A three compute units, eight gigabytes of G ddr six memory, and a configurable power that allows us [00:02:00] to address for the best balance of performance and battery life across a wide range of system designs. So let's take a look at some of the performance here. What we see for these guys in 10 80 P, the 7,600 M actually delivers next level performance in its class with 26% faster frame rates on average compared to the competition. Now you are gonna see these guys in the market very, very soon. So we'll have rise in 79 45 and radi on 7,600 MX [00:02:30] T laptops starting in February, and you'll see even more gaming notebooks coming later this year, including some new a MD Advantage notebooks. So to talk.

