AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023

Jan 5, 2023 Computing

Speaker 1: In AMD products, we'll be in our rise mobile CPUs for notebooks. So today I'm very proud to announce the all new Rise 70 40 series. Speaker 2: Woo. Speaker 1: Now you guys know we always use CES to announce our new notebook products and this is our next generation processor for ultra thin notebooks. And it's the industry's first mobile X 86 processor to integrate a dedicated [00:00:30] on-chip AI engine, which we call RISE ai. It features up to eight Zencorp Zen four cores, our latest R D N three graphics in our new rise in AI engine that runs four dedicated AI streams simultaneously delivering up to 12 trillion AI operations per second. Thank you very much. As you guys know, I'd love showing chips. So here is the all new [00:01:00] 70 40. This trip uses four nanometer process technology and it has more than 25 billion transistors, almost twice as many as our rise in 6,000 generation. Speaker 3: There you go. Speaker 1: Take good care of it, please, <laugh>. So let's take a look at some of the performance. [00:01:30] You can see that the rise in 70 40 is significantly faster than both our X 86 competition as well as Apple. In C P U intensive workloads like Cben, we're delivering up to 34% more performance for creators in ai. We outperform the Apple M two by 20% while our X 86 competition doesn't have an on-chip dedicated AI engine. And then when you look at gaming, we're more than 20% faster. So let's take a look at some of that performance [00:02:00] in action. What we're showing here is a time lapsed video of the popular blender rendering application. On the right is our top of Stack rising 70 40 CPU with apple's best in the middle and Intel's highest end ultra thin chip on the left. I'm gonna let the demo go for just a little bit. Just a little bit. [00:02:30] So as a demo completes for amd, what we see is the Verizon system is 30% faster than Apple and 45% faster than our X 86 competition. And this just shows you the tremendous overall performance. But it's not only about performance, it is very much about battery life. So with our Ford nanometer process technology, and frankly our designers have been spending a tremendous amount of effort trying to optimize power across the entire design. The rise in 70 40 series will enable [00:03:00] more than 30 hours of battery life, which is just simply fantastic. Speaker 1: Now, what I'm most excited about with the new 70 40 is actually the rising AI capability. As I said, this is brand new for us to integrate on ship and what it does is it'll actually open up a whole new set of experiences for our users. Things like more lifelike collaboration experiences with enhanced audio and [00:03:30] video. Um, think about, you know, content creation being much more productive or gaming performance being more realtime. And even when you think about security, we can use AI to change the way we monitor security. So there's a lot of excitement in the industry around our rise in 70 40 series. You're gonna hear from some of our partners, but I wanted to make sure that you guys saw that the first rise in 70 40 notebooks will be available in March and we will have more than 250 ultra thin gaming and commercial notebook designs spanning [00:04:00] our entire rise in 7,000 series portfolio on track to launch this year. Okay? But as you guys know, it's not just about.