AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023
AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023
4:14
Watch Now

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023

Computing
Speaker 1: In AMD products, we'll be in our rise mobile CPUs for notebooks. So today I'm very proud to announce the all new Rise 70 40 series. Speaker 2: Woo. Speaker 1: Now you guys know we always use CES to announce our new notebook products and this is our next generation processor for ultra thin notebooks. And it's the industry's first mobile X 86 processor to integrate a dedicated [00:00:30] on-chip AI engine, which we call RISE ai. It features up to eight Zencorp Zen four cores, our latest R D N three graphics in our new rise in AI engine that runs four dedicated AI streams simultaneously delivering up to 12 trillion AI operations per second. Thank you very much. As you guys know, I'd love showing chips. So here is the all new [00:01:00] 70 40. This trip uses four nanometer process technology and it has more than 25 billion transistors, almost twice as many as our rise in 6,000 generation. Speaker 3: There you go. Speaker 1: Take good care of it, please, <laugh>. So let's take a look at some of the performance. [00:01:30] You can see that the rise in 70 40 is significantly faster than both our X 86 competition as well as Apple. In C P U intensive workloads like Cben, we're delivering up to 34% more performance for creators in ai. We outperform the Apple M two by 20% while our X 86 competition doesn't have an on-chip dedicated AI engine. And then when you look at gaming, we're more than 20% faster. So let's take a look at some of that performance [00:02:00] in action. What we're showing here is a time lapsed video of the popular blender rendering application. On the right is our top of Stack rising 70 40 CPU with apple's best in the middle and Intel's highest end ultra thin chip on the left. I'm gonna let the demo go for just a little bit. Just a little bit. [00:02:30] So as a demo completes for amd, what we see is the Verizon system is 30% faster than Apple and 45% faster than our X 86 competition. And this just shows you the tremendous overall performance. But it's not only about performance, it is very much about battery life. So with our Ford nanometer process technology, and frankly our designers have been spending a tremendous amount of effort trying to optimize power across the entire design. The rise in 70 40 series will enable [00:03:00] more than 30 hours of battery life, which is just simply fantastic. Speaker 1: Now, what I'm most excited about with the new 70 40 is actually the rising AI capability. As I said, this is brand new for us to integrate on ship and what it does is it'll actually open up a whole new set of experiences for our users. Things like more lifelike collaboration experiences with enhanced audio and [00:03:30] video. Um, think about, you know, content creation being much more productive or gaming performance being more realtime. And even when you think about security, we can use AI to change the way we monitor security. So there's a lot of excitement in the industry around our rise in 70 40 series. You're gonna hear from some of our partners, but I wanted to make sure that you guys saw that the first rise in 70 40 notebooks will be available in March and we will have more than 250 ultra thin gaming and commercial notebook designs spanning [00:04:00] our entire rise in 7,000 series portfolio on track to launch this year. Okay? But as you guys know, it's not just about.

Up Next

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023
7800-image

Up Next

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves
ytstill

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves

AMD Unveils new Ryzen 7000-Series Gaming CPU
amd-chip-image

AMD Unveils new Ryzen 7000-Series Gaming CPU

Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023
cms-version

Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
230104-clean-sony-ces-supercut

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023

Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-8-45-41-pm.png

Sony, Honda Show Afeela Concept Car at CES 2023

Sony Announces What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming PSVR2 Release
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-8-40-21-pm.png

Sony Announces What Fans Can Expect From Upcoming PSVR2 Release

Valencell Reveals Finger Blood Pressure Monitor
valencell-v1-00-02-52-02-still001

Valencell Reveals Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-6-26-46-pm.png

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023
7800-image

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7 7800 and 7950X3D CPUs at CES 2023

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves
ytstill

We Wore Really Portable VR Haptic Gloves

AMD Unveils new Ryzen 7000-Series Gaming CPU
amd-chip-image

AMD Unveils new Ryzen 7000-Series Gaming CPU

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023
amd-chip-image

AMD Reveals New Ryzen 7040 CPU at CES 2023

Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023
cms-version

Project Leonardo: New PlayStation Accessibility Controller Revealed at CES 2023

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023
230104-clean-sony-ces-supercut

Watch Everything Sony Announced at CES 2023

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit