Amazon's Eero takeover will feed its smart home obsession
Transcript
Lastly Amazon acquire Ero, the maker of WiFi, mesh WiFi or WiFi mesh.
I think is mesh WiFi.
All right, mesh WiFi devices.
This little simply white tox.
Take us through, what is this mean for Amazon Well, A obviously means that Amazon wants to control every possible aspect of your home.
It already control the smart speaker market with the Echo.
They're going hard on smart televisions.
Fire TV lineup.
Fire TV lineup.
Wall clocks, mocrowaves.
So it makes a lot of sense to have A presence in this popular up until now independent maker of academic next gen wi-fi routers.
I will say as someone who does suffer from wi-fi issues from aside from my office it's all kind of crappy elsewhere, I have looked into these mesh wi-fi networks There's only, and Google really is the only other viable comparer here, right?
Right.
Google, now Ero, or now Amazon.
Right.
What is that, I mean, what do you think?
What does that mean?
Well I think one of the things that some people are raising as a possible red flag is that now we're at the point where two bohemoths kind of control the market for this kind of router, and the one that's entering, Amazon, you know, people already have misgivings about how much Amazon knows about them.
Mhmm.
Whether or not, whatever your take is on how much they're gleaning about your conversations from an Echo.
This does mean that they have potentially access to everything you look up on your home wi-fi network.
So for a company We believe that trades in data on you that's an interesting thing to consider right and fortunately the only other options is Google the other company company that trade in all your data.
from [UNKNOWN] coverage [UNKNOWN] am Roger Jane
am Jonnie Saltzman.
Tha sk for listening
Tech IndustrySmart HomeInternetAmazon
Up Next
Lawmakers: T-Mobile-Sprint merger better help rural users
1:36
Hear IBM Debater argue with a human -- and lose
3:18
Apple's iPhone SE 2 is the budget phone we need
1:13
We can't wait for smartphones to dazzle us at MWC 2019
2:03
A Jester's Tale uses Magic Leap mixed reality to sink into your...
1:14
The 2019 Ram 2500 HD gets 170 new aftermarket parts from Mopar
1:25
2020 Range Rover Evoque brings new mild hybrid tech
1:46
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition is a vibrant celebration
2:09
2019 Ram 1500 adds split-opening Multifunction tailgate for easier...
1:54
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI finally packs GTI power and performance