CNET News Video
From article: Amazon to buy Eero, maker of home Wi-Fi hardware

Amazon's Eero takeover will feed its smart home obsession

Transcript
Lastly Amazon acquire Ero, the maker of WiFi, mesh WiFi or WiFi mesh. I think is mesh WiFi. All right, mesh WiFi devices. This little simply white tox. Take us through, what is this mean for Amazon Well, A obviously means that Amazon wants to control every possible aspect of your home. It already control the smart speaker market with the Echo. They're going hard on smart televisions. Fire TV lineup. Fire TV lineup. Wall clocks, mocrowaves. So it makes a lot of sense to have A presence in this popular up until now independent maker of academic next gen wi-fi routers. I will say as someone who does suffer from wi-fi issues from aside from my office it's all kind of crappy elsewhere, I have looked into these mesh wi-fi networks There's only, and Google really is the only other viable comparer here, right? Right. Google, now Ero, or now Amazon. Right. What is that, I mean, what do you think? What does that mean? Well I think one of the things that some people are raising as a possible red flag is that now we're at the point where two bohemoths kind of control the market for this kind of router, and the one that's entering, Amazon, you know, people already have misgivings about how much Amazon knows about them. Mhmm. Whether or not, whatever your take is on how much they're gleaning about your conversations from an Echo. This does mean that they have potentially access to everything you look up on your home wi-fi network. So for a company We believe that trades in data on you that's an interesting thing to consider right and fortunately the only other options is Google the other company company that trade in all your data. from [UNKNOWN] coverage [UNKNOWN] am Roger Jane am Jonnie Saltzman. Tha sk for listening
Tech IndustrySmart HomeInternetAmazon

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Lawmakers: T-Mobile-Sprint merger better help rural users

1:36

Hear IBM Debater argue with a human -- and lose

3:18

Apple's iPhone SE 2 is the budget phone we need

1:13

We can't wait for smartphones to dazzle us at MWC 2019

2:03

Amazon's Eero takeover will feed its smart home obsession

1:53

A Jester's Tale uses Magic Leap mixed reality to sink into your dreams

1:14

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Yep, the Galaxy S10 leaked again

3:49

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

The JLTV is the US military's new Humvee

3:00

Say hello to the new Carfection long-termer, the Honda Civic Type R

3:15

The iPhone X makes a comeback, catch it while you can

6:16

Amazon's Eero takeover will feed its smart home obsession

1:53

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

1:59

Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced

4:48

Can the Barsys Automated Cocktail Maker outduel a professional bartender?

4:56

Bose Frames prove audio sunglasses can sound good

4:56

See the first Nvidia RTX gaming laptops in action

2:12

There's no place for SmartThings in my smart home

2:31

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04