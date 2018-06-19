Amazon's Alexa is coming to your hotel room

CNET News Video
Transcript
Call the front desk. [BLANK_AUDIO] Calling front desk. Alexa is coming to your hotel room. Amazon just announced a new service called Alexa For Hospitality, which offers a new version of its Alexa voice assistant that works specifically for hotels. You can turn on and off your lights, order a toothbrush, check what time the pool is open, and get local recommendations all by talking to the Echo speaker in your room. Alexa for hospitality is coming first to Marriott International locations in the US. The hotel leader says its Echoes will be muted when new guests Come in. So if you don't want to use it, you could just leave it muted or unplug it. What are the pool hours? Alexa for Hospitality is part of Amazon's new effort to create more customized forms of Alexa for different modes of life. Another example is the kids version of Alexa for its Echo Dot Kids Edition, which came out last month. Amazon likely won't stop there. Sometime soon, you might expect to find a specialized Alexa for your office, your car, and other parts of your life too. Okay, to confirm, you would like one toothbrush sent to your room, is that correct? Yes. Great, your toothbrush will be sent to your room as soon as possible.