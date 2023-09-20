Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick
Speaker 1: So I'd also like you to meet the latest addition to the Fire TV family. It's a new Fire TV soundbar. It's a great companion for any Fire tv. This soundbar enhances content with immersive sound crisp dialogue and improved base. And it all fits in this compact design. It's Bluetooth enabled. It's super simple to set up, and it's compatible with all fire tv, streaming media products and TVs. You just plug it in, you connect it to your TV, [00:00:30] and your home theater is up and running. The Fire TV soundbar is available today for a hundred nineteen ninety nine. We know that for customers to truly love their home theater, we need to make sure all of the basics work really well. We like to talk about that as making your smart TV actually smart. That's always been the core mission of our Fire TV sticks. And I'd like to introduce you to the next generation of Amazon's bestselling four K streamer. The new Fire TV Stick four K. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] The new Stick four K features an upgraded 1.7 gigahertz processor, which makes it nearly 30% more powerful than the last generation. And it now includes support for wifi six, which means fast app starts and fluid vivid four K ultra HD streaming. Plus, you can wirelessly connect compatible echo devices to make an immersive sound system with Alexa Home Theater. Or of course, you can connect the new Fire TV soundbar for room filling sound. [00:01:30] The new Fire TV Stick four K will be available for pre-order starting today for 49 99. I'd also like to introduce the new Fire TV stick four K max. It's the industry's first stick that comes with wifi six E. We've packed nearly three times the frequency bandwidth into the antenna compared to wifi six, it's going to deliver lower latency, faster speeds, and even less interference from all those other connected devices in your home. It has an upgraded [00:02:00] two gigahertz quad core processor. It is Amazon's most powerful fire TV stick. Yet the new four K max offers stunning visuals. Thanks to support for Dolby Vision, H D R and H D r 10, and it also supports Dolby Atmos audio. This is the best fire TV stick we have ever made. It comes with the fastest speeds, the wifi six E, and two times the storage. The new four K Max will be available for 59 99, and it's available for pre-order starting [00:02:30] today.
Up Next
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
Up Next
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event
Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event
Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search
Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search
Amazon Unveils Echo Frames
Amazon Unveils Echo Frames
Apple's New iPhones, Watches: My Favorite Features
Apple's New iPhones, Watches: My Favorite Features
How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
What the iPhone 15's Spatial Video Feature Means for the Vision Pro
What the iPhone 15's Spatial Video Feature Means for the Vision Pro
Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event
What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches
What CNET Viewers Want for iPhone 15 and Next Apple Watches
Tech Shows
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Alphabet City
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
The Daily Charge
What the Future
What the Future
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest News All latest news
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
Amazon Reveals Echo Hub
Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event
Watch Everything Amazon Just Announced at its Devices Event
Amazon's Echo Show 8 Photos Edition Highlights Your Memories
Amazon's Echo Show 8 Photos Edition Highlights Your Memories
Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search
Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search
Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick
Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Amazon Announces New Ring and Blink Cameras for the Home
Most Popular All most popular
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Spec Comparison
Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: First Look
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: First Look
Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look
Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look
How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
How Apple's Switch to USB-C Will Change the iPhone
Latest Products All latest products
Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
Review: The iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Are Impressive
Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
Bose Debuts QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Ultra Earbuds (Hands-On)
Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
Apple Watch Ultra 2: First Look
Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look
Apple Watch Series 9 with Double Tap: First Look
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
Latest How To All how to videos
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try