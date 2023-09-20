Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick 2:30 Watch Now

Amazon Shows Off New Fire TV Soundbar, 4K Stick

Sep 20, 2023 TV Accessories

Speaker 1: So I'd also like you to meet the latest addition to the Fire TV family. It's a new Fire TV soundbar. It's a great companion for any Fire tv. This soundbar enhances content with immersive sound crisp dialogue and improved base. And it all fits in this compact design. It's Bluetooth enabled. It's super simple to set up, and it's compatible with all fire tv, streaming media products and TVs. You just plug it in, you connect it to your TV, [00:00:30] and your home theater is up and running. The Fire TV soundbar is available today for a hundred nineteen ninety nine. We know that for customers to truly love their home theater, we need to make sure all of the basics work really well. We like to talk about that as making your smart TV actually smart. That's always been the core mission of our Fire TV sticks. And I'd like to introduce you to the next generation of Amazon's bestselling four K streamer. The new Fire TV Stick four K. Speaker 1: [00:01:00] The new Stick four K features an upgraded 1.7 gigahertz processor, which makes it nearly 30% more powerful than the last generation. And it now includes support for wifi six, which means fast app starts and fluid vivid four K ultra HD streaming. Plus, you can wirelessly connect compatible echo devices to make an immersive sound system with Alexa Home Theater. Or of course, you can connect the new Fire TV soundbar for room filling sound. [00:01:30] The new Fire TV Stick four K will be available for pre-order starting today for 49 99. I'd also like to introduce the new Fire TV stick four K max. It's the industry's first stick that comes with wifi six E. We've packed nearly three times the frequency bandwidth into the antenna compared to wifi six, it's going to deliver lower latency, faster speeds, and even less interference from all those other connected devices in your home. It has an upgraded [00:02:00] two gigahertz quad core processor. It is Amazon's most powerful fire TV stick. Yet the new four K max offers stunning visuals. Thanks to support for Dolby Vision, H D R and H D r 10, and it also supports Dolby Atmos audio. This is the best fire TV stick we have ever made. It comes with the fastest speeds, the wifi six E, and two times the storage. The new four K Max will be available for 59 99, and it's available for pre-order starting [00:02:30] today.