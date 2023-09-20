Amazon Improves Its Fire TV Search 4:31 Watch Now

Sep 20, 2023 TVs

Speaker 1: Since the beginning, we've known that the simplicity of voice has the power to transform the way you engage with technology and the world around you. And we're seeing particular momentum in entertainment. In fact, fire TV has now sold well over 200 million devices worldwide. It's the world's most popular streaming media player, family. But even with all of this great voice enabled entertainment, the reality is that finding something to watch is still too challenging. With [00:00:30] all this content from all these different sources, you often have to already know exactly what you're looking for in order to find it. And we all know what it's like to think that there's nothing on to watch in particular at home. For me, I have a family of five, including three teenagers to try to balance tastes across. It's very difficult. So we've completely reinvented the Fire TV search experience to solve this exact challenge. Leveraging our latest L L M, we built a more natural and conversational way to work with Alexa to find content [00:01:00] on Fire tv. It's like speaking to a great friend who's also the world's best video store clerk. I want to show you a little bit about how it works. Speaker 1: Use my remote here. Find some action movies for me. Speaker 2: Sure. Here are some popular action movies. Speaker 1: Show me the ones I don't have to pay for. Speaker 2: [00:01:30] These are free to you. Speaker 1: Show me ones I haven't seen yet. Speaker 2: Here are movies you don't have in your watch history. Speaker 3: True. Speaker 1: Which of these are good for my teenagers? It's never easy. Speaker 2: You might enjoy these family friendly ones. Speaker 1: We're also big video game fans. Which one should we go for? Speaker 2: Here are some options. [00:02:00] Scott Pilgrim versus the World is a good fit and is about to be remade as an anime Speaker 1: Play. Scott Pilgrim. Speaker 3: Getting Scott Pilgrim versus The World From Peacock. Speaker 1: Now Fire TV's new search model has access to extensive information on movies and TV shows, including hundreds of millions of facts and data points from I M D B. This enables a deep understanding of what's happening inside plot lines, what's going on in the most interesting [00:02:30] scenes and who's cast in all the roles. It makes it possible to discover content through a serendipitous conversation like you and I might. Lemme show you a little bit more search for that comedy by the guy who played the Lawyer in Breaking Bad, Speaker 2: I think you mean Lucky Hanks starring Bob Odenkirk. Speaker 1: It's the name. It's hard to remember. I better call Saul. [00:03:00] Are there movies like that? Speaker 2: These are some movies similar to Better Call Saul. Speaker 1: Alright, which of these should have won an Oscar but didn't. Speaker 2: These movies came close but didn't take home an Oscar. Speaker 1: So cool. We know customers are going to love finding content this way, and the best part is that this search is completely personalized based on the Fire TV [00:03:30] profile you're in and your unique viewing history. To make it even easier to jump back to where you were if content you've already started, we're also introducing a new continue watching Row on Fire tv. It's going to bring together all of your recently streamed programming in one place. This includes major providers like Max Disney, Hulu Prime Video, and more. The new Fire TV search experience and continue watching Roe are coming to customers in the US later this year through over the year update. [00:04:00] The only thing better than being able to easily discover content serendipitously through a natural conversation is getting access to tons of amazing content at no additional cost. And it's even better if that content comes from a studio that's deeply ingrained in the history of movie making itself. A studio like M G M starting today, customers will get six months of MGM Plus on us with the purchase of any new Fire TV streaming media player or tv. Let's take a look.