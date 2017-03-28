Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Amazon Go store delayed, Samsung to see Note 7 refurbs?Today's tech headlines include delays for Amazon's Go store launch, details of Apple's latest operating system and Samsung getting serious about selling refurbished Note 7s.
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now. Amazon's Go grocery store still has a few technical issues to work out before it launches. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the company's complex system of cameras, trackers and scanners is having issues keeping up with more than 20 customers in a store at once. Amazon had teased that a Go store would be live in early 2017. The latest version of Apples mobile operating system IOS 10.3 is on its way out to customers, with it comes the first version of Find My Airpods, which can help users locate their ear buds if they're within reach of their device. Other features in 10.3 include WiFi calling for iCloud and a new widget for the podcast tab. And finally it seems that previous reports citing that Samsung was floating the idea of selling refurbished Galaxy Note7s are true. The problem is that the company may not be able to do so in certain countries because of the recall. Nevertheless, Note 7 devices may have a second life after all.