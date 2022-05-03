Amazon COVID-19 Leave Changes, Rocket Lab Successfully Catches Booster

Speaker 1: This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now, Amazon employees will no longer receive paid time off if they test positive for COVID 19. According to a notice sent to workers on Saturday. Instead, the company is returning to standard sick leave policies and offering employees located in the us up to five excused day days of unpaid sick leave. Amazon previously shortened its COVID 19 leave to a week or up to 40 hours from two weeks in January space [00:00:30] startup rocket lab says it has successfully recovered. One of its electron rocket boosters with a daring midair helicopter catch concluding its there and back again. Mission over the Pacific ocean lab has previously snatched rocket replicas using a helicopter, but this is its first try at grabbing an actual electron as it falls back to earth from a trip to space. And finally Amazon workers voted against union representation at a warehouse in Staten island. According to a Monday tally, a decisive loss that comes [00:01:00] only a month after a neighbor facility voted to organize workers rejected the Amazon labor union, which sought to represent them with 380. Yes votes and 618, no votes. The number of remaining challenged ballots wouldn't change the outcome. If counted, according to the national labor relations board, stay up to date with the latest by visit. Seen it.