Alcatel 1X, 1C bring you Android 8 for cheap at CES 2019
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Alcatel is launching two new budget phones here at CES 2019.
The Alcatel 1x and the 1c.
The 1x is the more advanced of the two relatively speaking.
It will sell for about $120 globally including in North America.
The 1c however will sell for about 70 Euros And it's not coming to North America.
It is aimed at markets like the Middle East, Latin America and parts of Europe.
Let's start with the Alcatel 1X.
It has a 5.5 inch display, with a 720p HD plus screen, and it runs Android 8.1 Oreo.
That isn't the most recent version of Android, which is Android 9 Pie.
But a phone at this price point can still give you all the Google goodness you need with Oreo.
Note that this is the full version, not the lighter Android Go version that some phones in this category have.
The 1X is very thin and light, with a kind of a no-slip tactile backing that borders on rough.
It's got a little thin glossy racing stripe on the side.
Alcatel calls this two-toned, but it's really not.
Inside you have a 1.5 gigahertz quad core MediaTek chipset.
And 2 gigabytes of RAM.
You get 16 gigabytes of storage inside, which is pretty slim, but again, this is a budget phone.
You can also spill over an extra 128 gigabytes onto the micro SD card slot, or you can use the slot and go dual SIM.
There's a dual rear camera with 13 megapixel and 2 megapixel lenses and a 5 megapixel front-facing camera.
There's a cut of a cool camera interface.
Face, and there is portrait mode.
You may not get the highest quality photos from the One X but you're not gonna miss out on those depth effect shots, at least.
Color wise, the phone will sell in black and blue.
Now, the Alcatel One NC, on the other hand, is much smaller and very plastic-feeling, even though it has a snazzier design on the backing.
It's got a thicker profile and has these thick bezels around the screen.
Speaking of the screen, you get a five inch display.
With the 960 by 480 resolution, that's very low.
And it does run the Android 8 go edition that we were just talking about.
There's a five megapixel camera on the back and a two megapixel camera on the front.
But only one gigabyte of RAM and eight gigabytes of on board storage.
Expandable source support tops out at 32 gigabytes.
This one will come in black and blue but Latin Americans will also be able to buy it in blush pink.
There are no sale dates for any of these phones exactly yet, but look for them to start launching in January at low cost carriers and in Retail stores.
While these two [UNKNOWN] phones may not exactly excite you, they are positioned to sell for when a low price is your ultimate priority.
Make sure you're checking out all of our coverage from CES 2019.
PhonesCES ProductsAlcatel OneTouch
Up Next
A solar and heat-powered fitness watch? Yes, please
1:23
Razer Turret brings a keyboard and magnetic mouse to Xbox One...
1:21
HTC's new Vive line-up, Samsung back into gaming laptops
1:22
Temi's like an Amazon Echo Show on wheels that can bring you...
2:06
The newest Lime scooters beef up for safety
1:27
Learn to box at home with FightCamp
1:16
Charge your Nintendo Switch over-the-air
2:38
Bowflex Max Intelligence coaches you through your workout
1:22
Nreal Light headset is a small Magic Leap One
1:36
CES 2019: Royole demos all the quirky stuff its flexible screens...