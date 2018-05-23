Acer's gaming plan: Bigger desktops, brighter laptops

CNET First Look
Acer's gaming plan: Bigger desktops, brighter laptopsA new white-and-gold look for a best-seller, plus desktops for your dual-GPU dreams.
Transcript
Acer says its Helios 300 is one of the best selling gaming laptops in the world. That's why the company is giving it a spelling edition make over trading the grey and black look for a very cool looking white and gold design. Also new in this fifteen inch gaming system is a 144 hertz display but it's otherwise very similar to the current model. More interesting is the new Helios 500 which can run Intels high end Core I9 CPUs plus overclockable NVIDIA 1070 graphics, with that you can get either an HD or a 4k screen Gaming desktops, well they're still a thing. And Acer's Orion series has new 3000 and 5000 models joining the current 9000. The two new models are a bit smaller, the Orion 5000 can hold 2 GPUs the Orion 3000, just one. The Orion 5000 also has some interesting design elements including a transparent side panel And a mesh panel on the front so you can show off the blue backlit fans. There's a light up mouse called the Cestus 510 that goes right along with that too. Acer also hinted at an entirely new gaming desktop called the Predator X. No other details, or even a photo, but they say it'll run work face in-class Xeon processors.