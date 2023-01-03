Acer Unveils 16-, 18-Inch Predator Helios Gaming Laptops 5:36 Watch Now

Jan 3, 2023 Laptops

Speaker 1: Now on top of the immersive 3D technology, we also have some powerful laptops lined up with the newly named Helio 16 and Helios 18. Each has been infused with the latest tech, a new look, and all the beefy hardware you could want, potentially your next gaming PC and either a 16 or 18 inch display. Now obviously you'll need a top of the line processor, and to tell us more, we've invited Steve Long, Intel's corporate Vice President of the Sales marketing and Communication Group, and the general manager of the Asia Pacific and [00:00:30] Japan region. Speaker 2: Hey everyone, really excited to be here with Acer launching their brand new laptops powered by our latest 13th gen Intel core mobile processors With 12th Gen, we introduced the world's first performance hybrid architecture, which delivered class-leading performance for desktop and mobile. Then we did it again with the 13th Gen Desktop processors, which extended our lead. Leaving the competition in the rear [00:01:00] view mirror we're executing to the drumbeat of our roadmap and delivering one impressive product after another. And now the next step in this journey is the 13th Gen core mobile processors. With these processors, we're introducing the world's first mobile CPU with 24 cores. They're clock speeds of up to 5.6 gigahertz. There's more cash to deliver peak performance, and we've also integrated industry leading [00:01:30] technologies, wifi six E Thunderbolt four, DDR five ram, all which make Intel 13th Gen Core, the best gaming laptop platform. Speaker 2: So with the latest Acer Predator, Helio 16, powered by our flagship 13th Gen Intel quarter I nine processors, gamers have the best experience with gaming, streaming and recording simultaneously. Content creators will truly be dazzled [00:02:00] by the multitasking performance, which enables them to render an animation in one program while editing a 4K video in another application. For those who believe in numbers, let me give you two data points. When testing using a cross-platform productivity benchmark, Crossmark a notebook powered by our latest Intel CH I nine 13,958. Checks delivers 40% leads over a notebook equipped with the competition's flagship cpu. Another data point [00:02:30] in content creation. Intel 13th Gen delivers two times the performance versus the competition. When testing CPU rendering using Blender BMW scene, you're not a gamer. No problem. Look out for our Intel core 13th gen processors in the latest thin and like laptops like the Acer Swift Go, one of the first Intel EVO powered laptops with our 13th Gen H series processors that deliver enhanced performance, [00:03:00] instant wake and responsiveness, all while maintaining cool and quiet. Speaker 2: Operation. ACE or Swift Go is also one of the first laptops which features Intel Unison, which offers ease of integration of your smartphone with your laptop. With Intel Unison, you're gonna be able to respond to calls and messages right from your laptop and be able to transfer photos and files seamlessly between devices. Best of all, it works with both iOS and [00:03:30] Android. We're extremely proud of having co engineered these class leading devices with aser. We work at the system level to optimize thermals and electrical design, tuning performance and battery life. Such close collaboration ensures the 13th Gen Intel core powered devices deliver a whole new paradigm of mobile computing experience, which consumers look for. We are really looking forward to seeing these devices in stores very, very soon. Speaker 1: Thank you, Steve. Now to [00:04:00] be honest, these processors really allow us to push the laptop to their maximum potential. The helis line has always been about squeezing as much performance as we can out of them. So of course we'll have Nvidia g4 s RTX 40 series laptop GPUs topping out at 165 Watts mgp. That's maximum graphics power for those unfamiliar with the term. Now, because you have both of these two really advanced pieces of technology, you're going to need good cooling to go with it. So we've included dual fifth gen [00:04:30] airblade 3D fans and machine printed liquid metal thermal grease on the processor itself. And for the first time, we're actually using rectangular heat pipes, which let us get that much more heat out of the whole system and squeeze some, an additional wattage out of the pc. Now, what about the display as the focal point for the entire thing? Speaker 1: This thing should shine and uh, fortunately it does. We're talking high refresh, 250 hertz mini L e d from a u o. It's all top shelf tech. And anyone who's tried these firsthand knows exactly [00:05:00] what I'm talking about. You have to see it in person to believe. What's there. IPOing levels of contrast where your games and videos have never looked better. Now as for everything else standard but still impressive, 32 gigabytes of DDR five, RAM two terabytes, N VM E S S D, wifi 60 support, and the latest parallel ports with u SB 3.2, HCM I 2.1 and Thunderball. It's all there. Even a micro SC card reader if you need it. If you're itching to see what the latest iteration of Helios [00:05:30] is capable of with the latest advancements, Helio 16 and 18 will be arriving on the scene soon. So keep an eye on.