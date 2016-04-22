Your video, "Acer is ready for VR with a new Predator gaming desktop and laptop "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Acer is ready for VR with a new Predator gaming desktop and laptop

The mini-tower G1 and 17 X laptop both use desktop-level graphics to work with Oculus and Vive.
1:45 /
Transcript
When you talk about PC gaming these days. You really have to focus on virtual reality. That requires some very high end parts. Game desktops can usually handle it. Gaming laptops cannot. So ACER, in their new updated Predator line, they had a laptop that's actually VR ready. It's one of the first times we've seen them. We've seen a couple models before. They all share the same basic feature, which is that they're very tick because they've managed to squeeze in a desktop graphics card into a laptop body and that's what they do here. In the Acer Predator 17X. So that should give you enough power to run an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive something very few laptops can do. If you do want to go full desktop. The Predator G1 has room for a full size graphics card, up to a GeForce GTX Titan X. You're probably more likely to put a GeForce regular 980 card in there. The nice thing is, this system is a mini tower, so it's a lot smaller than the gigantic desk hogging desktops that you see. We've seen some other VR ready mini towers before. Alienware has one, Origin has one And south by northwest has one. But I like that this one has a little pull out slot for your head phone and apparently the first 1000 people who buy it are going to get a suitcase that matches it. You can fit it right inside your suitcase Cart it to your friend's house for some VR fun. The Predator 17X is gonna be 2799 when it comes out in June, and that's about standard for one of these gaming laptops with these desktop GPUs inside, and the Predator G1 desktop is gonna start at 2299 when it's available in July. And again, that's about what you're gonna pay for a High level desktop gaming computer that's ready for virtual reality. [MUSIC]

Latest Desktops videos

Video: How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018
How (and why) to buy a desktop in 2018
3:13
Gamers, artists and families still have plenty of reasons for choosing a desktop PC over a laptop. Here's why.
Play video
Video: 7 things to tweak when setting up a new MacBook
7 things to tweak when setting up a new MacBook
3:00
Just bought a new MacBook? Start setting it up by doing these things first.
Play video
Video: The Apple iMac Pro answers your pent-up need for iMac speed
The Apple iMac Pro answers your pent-up need for iMac speed
1:35
A closer look at the system for people who want the capabilities of a Mac Pro in an all-in-one design.
Play video
Video: The Apple iMac 27-inch is a better version of itself
The Apple iMac 27-inch is a better version of itself
1:24
The design may be getting tired, but otherwise it's still going strong.
Play video
Video: New iMacs promise 1 billion colors
New iMacs promise 1 billion colors
1:45
Better screens, faster memory, more graphics for now and a tease of a powerful new iMac Pro for later.
Play video
Video: New iMac, iMac Pro designed with crisper displays, more power
New iMac, iMac Pro designed with crisper displays, more power
1:28
CNET's Dan Ackerman gets a first look at the new iMac and iMac Pro, which will come with higher-resolution displays and more processing...
Play video
Video: New Apple iMacs get more memory, faster processors
New Apple iMacs get more memory, faster processors
4:01
Apple boosted its entire iMac line at WWDC 2017 with processors powerful enough to render VR.
Play video
Video: Good looks, great price for the Endless Mission One
Good looks, great price for the Endless Mission One
1:20
This budget desktop has a sharp look, but its custom OS limits software options.
Play video