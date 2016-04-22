Acer is ready for VR with a new Predator gaming desktop and laptop

CNET First Look
Acer is ready for VR with a new Predator gaming desktop and laptopThe mini-tower G1 and 17 X laptop both use desktop-level graphics to work with Oculus and Vive.
Transcript
When you talk about PC gaming these days. You really have to focus on virtual reality. That requires some very high end parts. Game desktops can usually handle it. Gaming laptops cannot. So ACER, in their new updated Predator line, they had a laptop that's actually VR ready. It's one of the first times we've seen them. We've seen a couple models before. They all share the same basic feature, which is that they're very tick because they've managed to squeeze in a desktop graphics card into a laptop body and that's what they do here. In the Acer Predator 17X. So that should give you enough power to run an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive something very few laptops can do. If you do want to go full desktop. The Predator G1 has room for a full size graphics card, up to a GeForce GTX Titan X. You're probably more likely to put a GeForce regular 980 card in there. The nice thing is, this system is a mini tower, so it's a lot smaller than the gigantic desk hogging desktops that you see. We've seen some other VR ready mini towers before. Alienware has one, Origin has one And south by northwest has one. But I like that this one has a little pull out slot for your head phone and apparently the first 1000 people who buy it are going to get a suitcase that matches it. You can fit it right inside your suitcase Cart it to your friend's house for some VR fun. The Predator 17X is gonna be 2799 when it comes out in June, and that's about standard for one of these gaming laptops with these desktop GPUs inside, and the Predator G1 desktop is gonna start at 2299 when it's available in July. And again, that's about what you're gonna pay for a High level desktop gaming computer that's ready for virtual reality. [MUSIC]