A very good gaming laptop for not a lot of money: First Look
Dell cuts a few corners to get you a very good GPU at a great price in the Inspiron 15 7000.
You wanna play the latest PC games without feeling like you're playing a stuttery slide show but you don't really have a lot of cash. Well there's good news it can be done, but the question is, just how many corners are you willing to cut? Dell says you can get a great gaming experience for as little as 799 in this new blaring red. Run 15 7000 by putting pretty much all the money into a new Nvidia 1050 graphics card and skimping on the CPU, [UNKNOWN] and other features. And it's true the Nvidia 1050 is a great budget graphics card, and the 1050ti in this 899 step-up model is even better. Even very new games like Battlefield 1 or For Honor play great at full HD resolution and high detail setting. But that doesn't mean this is an automatic buy. First, the screen just doesn't look great. It's washed out, and it has terrible off access viewing angles if you move your head just a little bit. The touch pad feels cheap, so you'll probably want to just plug in a mouse most of the time. And the smallest hard drive really only has room for maybe four full sized games at a time. For a longer term investment, I'd suggest spending a bit more and getting a better processor, better display, and bigger hard drive. But you're looking at maybe another $400 to do that. If you can't break that $1,000 barrier, this is a lot of gaming laptop for not a lot of money, so it gets my enthusiastic but qualified recommendation.