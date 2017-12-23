HolidayBuyer's Guide
A solid GE washer with a whole lotta options

GE's $899 GFW450SSKWW front-load washing machine cleans pretty well and offers a lot of features for its price.
[MUSIC] GE's $899 front load washer is a well rounded cleaning machine. While it's white finish and button and dial panel isn't exactly innovative, it's still a nice looking washer. GE also opted for a large, digital display so you can easily see how much time is left in the Cleaning cycle. This model has quiet a few features, too, especially considering its mid range price. On it you'll find ten cleaning cycles, a steam option and five settings each per spin, temperature and soil function. [MUSIC] It also has a tumble care setting. As well as specific settings to tackle grass, wine, blood, and other tough stains. Tumble care will tumble your clothes off and on for up to eight hours to help keep your laundry fresh if you forget about it. And it's average size, 4.5 cubic foot capacity, can easily hold a standard 8 pound load of laundry. Inside the detergent drawer, you'll find compartments for adding prewash detergent, fabric softener, and liquid bleach. This washing machine did a pretty good job removing stains, which makes it a solid option if you're looking for a front-load washer, especially if you want a bunch of different cycles and settings at a decent price.
GE GFW450SSKWW

CNET Editors' Rating

 Very good
GE's GFW450SSKWW is a solid washer with more options than you'll find on other models in the same price range.
$693.30 to $779.89
