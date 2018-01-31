A solid, feature-filled 2-in-1 laptop

CNET First Look
A solid, feature-filled 2-in-1 laptopThe Acer Spin 5 also includes a stylus at an attractively competitive price.
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Acer Spin 5 is almost like a one size fits all computer. It combined a lot of features in the slim package for a reasonable price. It comes in 13 and 15 inch models, with pricing starting at $700. It's 360 degree hinges make it versatile to use as a laptop, portable TV, work station, or tablet. Though it's stylishly built and solid thanks to its all metal design, it's a bit heavy at a little over three pounds. That's one reason why it's bulky and cumbersome to use as a tablet. It's fine to set flat on a surface for writing on But it's too big to leisurely hold up like a book. It has Intel's new eighth generation processors which have been strong performers in the hand hold system we already tested with them. An active stylus pen that works well with the HD touch screen is included with the laptop. There isn't a place to store the stylus on it, though. [MUSIC] It has a full size backlit keyboard that's comfortable to type on and a smooth touch pad with the fingerprint reader on the top left corner. The large variety of ports is a nice surprise since most slim laptops these skimp out on them. It's a big plus that the Spin 5 has so many USB ports plus HDMI and an SD card slot. [MUSIC] Though it's modest screen wasn't made specifically for watching video, the spin five is more than fine for bing a few episodes of your latest guilty pleasure. It's sharp, bright and displays life like colors with wide viewing angles. The speakers located above the keyboard are also surprisingly loud. Battery life is also solid. It consistently lasted me a full work day, and in streaming video testing, it lasted over eight and a half hours. The Acer Spin 5 is reasonably priced for everything it offers. It has all the features most people need and more. While the stylus isn't the biggest selling point, it's a useful tool that adds value to the convertible notebook. If it's within your budget, I'd give the Acer Spin 5 series consideration.