Your video, "A solid, feature-filled 2-in-1 laptop "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

A solid, feature-filled 2-in-1 laptop

The Acer Spin 5 also includes a stylus at an attractively competitive price.
2:09 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] The Acer Spin 5 is almost like a one size fits all computer. It combined a lot of features in the slim package for a reasonable price. It comes in 13 and 15 inch models, with pricing starting at $700. It's 360 degree hinges make it versatile to use as a laptop, portable TV, work station, or tablet. Though it's stylishly built and solid thanks to its all metal design, it's a bit heavy at a little over three pounds. That's one reason why it's bulky and cumbersome to use as a tablet. It's fine to set flat on a surface for writing on But it's too big to leisurely hold up like a book. It has Intel's new eighth generation processors which have been strong performers in the hand hold system we already tested with them. An active stylus pen that works well with the HD touch screen is included with the laptop. There isn't a place to store the stylus on it, though. [MUSIC] It has a full size backlit keyboard that's comfortable to type on and a smooth touch pad with the fingerprint reader on the top left corner. The large variety of ports is a nice surprise since most slim laptops these skimp out on them. It's a big plus that the Spin 5 has so many USB ports plus HDMI and an SD card slot. [MUSIC] Though it's modest screen wasn't made specifically for watching video, the spin five is more than fine for bing a few episodes of your latest guilty pleasure. It's sharp, bright and displays life like colors with wide viewing angles. The speakers located above the keyboard are also surprisingly loud. Battery life is also solid. It consistently lasted me a full work day, and in streaming video testing, it lasted over eight and a half hours. The Acer Spin 5 is reasonably priced for everything it offers. It has all the features most people need and more. While the stylus isn't the biggest selling point, it's a useful tool that adds value to the convertible notebook. If it's within your budget, I'd give the Acer Spin 5 series consideration.

Latest Laptops videos

Video: HP's perfect laptop for the paranoid professional
HP's perfect laptop for the paranoid professional
1:49
The EliteBook x360 1020 G2 wards off prying eyes with a built-in privacy filter.
Play video
Video: The original MacBook Air, 10 years later
The original MacBook Air, 10 years later
2:08
Travel back to 2008 for our very first review of Apple's iconic MacBook Air.
Play video
Video: Thin, fast and flexy, see all the best laptops from CES 2018
Thin, fast and flexy, see all the best laptops from CES 2018
23:40
From the world's thinnest laptop to an Intel/AMD team up, these are the coolest laptops and tablets we've seen at this year's show.
Play video
Video: Slick and sophisticated 2-in-1 laptop with latest Intel Core processors
Slick and sophisticated 2-in-1 laptop with latest Intel Core processors
1:02
The new Asus Zenbook Flip 14 goes on sale in March 2018 with prices starting at $899.
Play video
Video: A DIY tablet for kids
A DIY tablet for kids
1:05
MakePi will soon be offering a Raspberry Pi-powered tablet that children can put together as easily as a Lego kit.
Play video
Video: New Acer laptops offer a little bit of everything at CES 2018
New Acer laptops offer a little bit of everything at CES 2018
1:12
Acer brings several affordable computers to CES 2018, including their Chromebook 11, Spin 3 and Nitro 5.
Play video
Video: Dell's new XPS 15 is a hybrid inside and out
Dell's new XPS 15 is a hybrid inside and out
1:33
With one of Intel's new chips that feature AMD Radeon graphics, this 15-inch two-in-one packs a graphics punch.
Play video
Video: Lenovo's all-day 2-in-1 laptop packs a phone's brain
Lenovo's all-day 2-in-1 laptop packs a phone's brain
1:08
The Lenovo Miix 630, unveiled at CES 2018, is the latest Snapdragon-powered PC.
Play video