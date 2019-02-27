A powerful selfie camera and 5G rule ZTE's MWC phones
Two things are dominating MWC 2019 Foldable phones and 5G.
ZTE didn't come to Barcelona with a bendable device but it did show it's first 5G phone.
We don't know a ton about the AXON 10 PRO 5G just yet but ZTE says the phone should support download speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second.
Of course, your exact data speeds would depend on just how fast the network it's connecting to is.
And with 5G networks still rolling out around the world, it will be a while before we get to experience them.
We do know that the Axon 10 Pro will have a Snapdragon 855 processor and a fingerprint scanner embedded its screen.
On the back are three cameras.
A wide-angle camera, a standard lens and a third telephoto camera.
They have AI capabilities including scene recognition.
More than one camera is an increasingly common feature on phones.
So it's no surprise that ZTE is on board.
For your selfie shots there's a 20 megapixel camera around front.
One interesting note, the Axon 10 Pro, also has what ZTE describes as a smart [UNKNOWN] solution to reduce electro magnetic radiation and minimize damage to the human body.
I'm not sure what that means or how it works but I'm curious to find out.
The Axon 10 Pro 5G will be available in the first half of this year in Europe and China.
ZTE also introduced Blade V10.
It's showcase feature is a front facing 32 mega pixel camera.
Which also has A-I capabilities like seen recognition.
Oddly, the Blade V10 rear camera have a lower resolution.
One is 16 megapixels, and the other is 5 megapixels.
Its screen is 6.3 inches, it runs Android Pie, and it has a 2.1 gigahertz Octa-core processor.
USP Type-C and Micro SD card slot, a rear facing fingerprint reader and 32 gigabytes of memory.
ZTE will sell the Blade B10 in China, in countries in Europe and Latin America starting next month.
The pricing has not been released.
We expect it to cost around $300.
There's also a cheaper version of the Blade V10, known as the Blade V10 Vita.
It's priced around $200 and has an 8-megapixel front facing camera.
It comes in black, blue and green.
