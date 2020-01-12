A peek inside Area 15, Vegas' upcoming immersive playground
Transcript
Immersive art experiences, transformational theater that you can walk through.
These are the kind of things that I love.
And I've been going to, for the past few years, in the areas like New York or San Fransisco, but in Las Vegas it's surprisingly hard to find anything like that.
That's where Area 15 gets really interesting.
[MUSIC]
Area 15 is a massive warehouse space that's being built to open a little later this year and it's [UNKNOWN] but it is a home to these types of crazy pieces.
Stuff that already exist out there that might find a home here including the biggest anchor which is Meow Wolf.
Now what was this crazy art collective, funded by George RR Martin that has this incredible walk through house space called the house of eternal return in Santa Fe, which I haven't been to, because I almost never get to Santa Fe.
But I might get to Las Vegas, and that's the idea is you could get to see these types of pieces a little bit easier if you're visiting and the amount of space here at area 15 is not just going to have the meow, wolf exhibit on one side.
There's gonna be this particular food Hall, there's going to be a VR experience there's going to be this arcade that's going to be kind of like an art arcade.
And they'll probably be a bunch of others.
In the back.
There's also gonna be a ballroom space that's projection map.
So it could transform into basically whatever you want, and have the walls turned into strange things.
I feel like These types of art spaces are what everyone's looking for next.
And what to see how they emerge, how they develop, because they're not traditional but they could be homes for a lot of other immersive art installations.
[MUSIC]
Intel's working with AREA15, and they say they're developing a lab here to work on finding new ways to merge tech and art for people who may not have an idea of what their experience might be or what it could be.
Some of the art pieces here are like a giant projection map, glowing skull.
These are already tech art pieces.
And my mind races to things like the Tribeca film festival or Sundance.
These types of immersive art exhibits are already out there.
Sometimes they find homes in places where they can.
Maybe they'll move to places like this in Las Vegas.
And Las Vegas is already transforming a lot of the downtown is changing.
This is part of feels like of that drift To a new art space.
Kind of like what LA is doing already.
I can't wait to come back and visit when this is actually open.
I was really excited to just get a peek at it and get an idea of what's coming.
Having visited a show like CES, where everything feels immersive, it's kind of cool to escape that and come to a space.
That's going to be immersive for everyone else.
It isn't built yet.
I wish I could say what the rest is like I've got to come back and visit when it's actually open.
And I can't wait to check out the male wolf experience.
See you then.
And I hope a lot of more of these things open up in Las Vegas and elsewhere.
[MUSIC]
