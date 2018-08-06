Your video, "A pair of affordable laser printers that won't drive you crazy"
A pair of affordable laser printers that won't drive you crazy

Take the pain out of printing with these frequently discounted monochrome and color printers from Brother.
Pretty much every printer I've ever owned, I've dreamt of taking out to an empty field somewhere and beating it into pieces with a baseball bat, Office Space style. Those standard inkjets are cheap, but there's always some problem with the Wi-Fi, the ink running out, the paper getting caught. It's a disaster. I thought there's got to be a half decent printer out there that doesn't cost you much, is easy to use and actually just works most of the time. My biggest benchmark was this. I'd consider it a success if I didn't want to throw the printer out of the window after a week. I asked around, looked up customer comments, scan prices, and I kept running across the same printer. The Brother HL-L2395DW. It's a monochrome laser printer, it's no color, but it has a flat bed scanner on top. And here's the hook It's usually $169, but every month or so Amazon has it on sale for 99 bucks. Wait for one of those sales and you won't be disappointed. I set it up on WiFi via the tiny touchscreen panel which was fairly painless and was able to print via AirPrint, Google Cloud Print or directly from my phone, MacBook or Windows laptop. There's a starter toner kit included, which Brother says should last for 7,000 pages. That's pretty good. Now, if you absolutely need color, I also tried the Brother HL-3170CDW. It loses the scanner and touch screen panel, but adds color, and again, you get a starter set of toner cartridges. It's usually on sale for 199 or twice the monochrome model. Now, these are not the only low cost, high quality printers you can find but they are the models that kept running across recommendations for so they seem like a good place to start. Cuz one thing I am convinced of Which is that even for budget shoppers, laser is the way to go and at these prices, I can't see myself going back to inkjet printers again. [MUSIC]

