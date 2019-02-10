CNET News Video

A Jester's Tale uses Magic Leap mixed reality to sink into your dreams

Transcript
[MUSIC] A lot of what I was thinking with this piece in particular was like How can you transcend the actual form of the piece itself? So one of my goals with this was how can I get one of these characters in people's dreams? How can people dream about this? The two rules I established for myself is number one The AR piece will unfold in your bedroom. So the [UNKNOWN] will sit on your bed, right? saw with my previous piece that once you see these characters actually in space and in three dimensions and they have a certain presence. And that presence is there even when you're not actually doing the experience. When you turn it off, they have a certain ghostly presence left behind because You associate the characters with your space very deeply. And the other element was that the story should not resolve. They shouldn't feel like it all ended or came to end. We didn't even play a credit sequence at the end. So then they leave with the story still on their minds. And hopefully, that's the way to [UNKNOWN] into their dreams. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]
