8 reasons to buy HP's Elite x2, and 4 reasons to wait

8 reasons to buy HP's Elite x2, and 4 reasons to waitThis transforming Windows tablet trumps the Surface Pro in some ways, but it's not universally great.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Imagine if your fabric covered notebook was actually a transforming Windows PC. This is the HP Elite x2, a sleek aluminum machine. It's got a kickstand, and a surprisingly competent keyboard, so you can use it like a laptop. Rip off that keyboard and pull out a stylus if you'd rather jot things down. Turn it into a desktop without plugging in a single cable with this optional wireless dock. Log into Windows with a swipe instead of a password. You can also easily replace the battery, hard drive and Wi-Fi chip by popping open the case. That's not something you can easily do with a Microsoft Surface or other tablet computers. And unlike the Surface, HP actually includes this detachable keyboard with every HP Elite x2 sold, starting at $899 for the base model. So, that's why you might wanna buy an Elite x2. Why am I to avoid it? Well, this touchpad is one of the most finicky I've ever used. It's locked up on me entirely several times now. Like the surface you'll need a lot of space on your lap too or else you risk it tumbling to the ground. Don't get excited about these Bang and Olufsen speakers either they're nothing special. And while this core M5 processor is surprisingly competent, don't expect to get more than four and a half hours of real work. Down on the battery charge. Personally, I'd prefer traditional laptops with lots of ports. But if you need a stylus equipped tablet, one where you can swap out the components, the Elite X2 might be the one. [MUSIC]