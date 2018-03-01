5G may make AR smart glasses experiences worth trying

Mobile World Congress 2018
5G may make AR smart glasses experiences worth tryingA fast wireless connection could offload the processing work from the glasses, allowing them to be smaller and smarter.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Can smart glasses make a comeback? But the rise of augmented reality experiences that overlaid digital images and information over the real world, having that capability in your eyewear makes a lot of sense. The early smart glasses were bulky or lacked many useful applications. And consumers have largely snubbed them The 5G, the big theme at Mobile World Congress this year, could help. Erikson set up this AR Demo using ODG's R9 Smart Glasses to demonstrate how. The AR experience is cool enough. You can tap the glasses to release digital balls and watch them fall down and bounce around the real bookshelf and furniture. Or you could trigger an AR fire flickering in the fireplace. But the processing power required for this experience is too much of the glasses because the point of the demo with a 5G connection the glasses could offload that work to a local server and cellular network letting it do all the hard work. The 5Gs speed and responsiveness It's like the competing was done within the device. The result: thinner, more fashionable glasses that you don't mind wearing for long stretches. [MUSIC]