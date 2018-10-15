5 reasons not to buy the Pixel 3 or 3 XL

Your video,
These are the top five reasons not to buy the Google Pixel 3. Wait, wait, wait.
Before you go all nuts, we also have reasons to buy the Pixel 3 in this same video.
So use this video to serve whatever need you want.
If you're Trying to convince yourself to spend money, or trying to convince yourself not to, you'll get some ideas here.
Let's go.
Number 5, the look.
Yes, this is superficial.
The Google Pixel 3 and XL look like great looking budget phones.
There, I said it.
One design is dated.
The three looks like Pixel 2 XL.
The Pixel 3 XL looks like someone was on Apple deign and thought how can we copy that?
Then the [UNKNOWN] was like we can do it.
But it's going to look hilariously bad.
Google said yeah let's do it.
Then the design team did not know Google was kidding.
For shame.
These are Google's top phones.
They deserve top of the line designs.
At number four, no expansion.
One of the big hooks about Android phones is you get to choose what kind of experience you have.
Samsung big Galaxy phones let you plug in micro SD card.
LG's V and G lines let you do the same.
How about any of the pixels?
No, forget it.
Either buy a 64 gigabyte model, or a 128 model.
Those are your options, that's it.
And number three is there's no 5G.
Look, this is the future of wireless and it's not on the Pixel 3. To be fair, no current phones have 5G on board.
But if you're looking for a phone you want to hang on to for a few years.
2018 has been a bleh year for phones in general.
Look at the S9, the Note 9, the LG G7 ThinQ, the iPhone 10S, just placeholders until 2019 rolls around.
If you have a phone from last year, it's hard sell to jump to any phone, let alone the Pixel.
If you want some solace, the Pixel does support gigabit LTE.
Number two, the past screen problems.
This might be more of a reason to just hold off on purchasing a new Pixel than anything else.
Last year, the Pixel 2 XL had issues with its OLED screen.
There was some visible grittiness, and some hue issues if you tilted the phone.
Once you saw these problems.
Good luck on seeing them.
This year.
Google put in flexible OLED screens in both versions of the 3. I asked a rep is Google used the same screen vendor as before, but he said Google is not disclosing that information.
Will the new screens hold up better than last year's?
We'll see.
Before we get to Number 1, let's talk about reasons to buy the Pixel.
While it only has one camera on the back, Google's software seems to make photos look great with features like top shot and night sight.
But that was in the demos.
We'll see how it really goes in further testing.
Then there's finally wireless charging on the Pixel.
So if you really, really wanted that you have it.
The two cameras on the front take care of those group selfies.
For all those photos, you get free unlimited Google photo storage.
And the best reason to get a Pixel, or any Pixel for that matter, is getting the latest version of Android when Google releases it.
Other phones might have a better design, more cameras or whatever, but Pixel phones can get updates can get updates flipping quickly.
Back to the bad side.
And the number one reason not to buy the new Pixel is the specs.
Okay, the Pixel 3 inside is relatively unremarkable.
It's got a Snapdragon 845 processor, like other phones.
It packs 4 gigabytes of RAM, which seems a little light.
The Pixel phone's max out at 128 gigabytes of storage.
What's that about.
Google's work around for that is allowing full back ups of your photos and videos.
So maybe you won't need all that space on board.
Google also puts the screen size on the XL as 6.3 inches.
Measured from one end of the screen to the other on the diagonal.
But, you do lose space in the notch.
Maybe Google will find some kind of amazing use case for that little extra screen, mini apps maybe?
I don't know.
I got to play around with the Pixel 3 and XL for a little bit.
I kind of like the 3 better.
Both were very comfortable in the hand, were surprisingly light, and were very zippy.
Maybe I'll wait until next with 5G.
That's it for us, I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
