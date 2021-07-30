/>

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro

Headphones

Up Next

2021 iPad Pro: The best new features
yt-ipad-pro-features-top5-2

Up Next

2021 iPad Pro: The best new features

5 ways to get more out of Netflix
top5-netflixtips-00-00-06-16-still004

5 ways to get more out of Netflix

2021 MacBook Pro: What to expect
yt-apple-rumors-2

2021 MacBook Pro: What to expect

Top 5 tech turkeys of 2020
top5-112620-turkeys

Top 5 tech turkeys of 2020

Apple silicon Macs: Don't get them yet
top5-111120-macs-00-01-13-28-still001

Apple silicon Macs: Don't get them yet

Android tablets make little sense
yt-top-5-android-table-2

Android tablets make little sense

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: What we want to see
galaxy-note-10-samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: What we want to see

Apple silicon-powered Macs: What to expect
yt-apple-silicon-5

Apple silicon-powered Macs: What to expect

Wi-Fi 6: What the heck is it?
yt-top-5-wifi-6

Wi-Fi 6: What the heck is it?

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

The Ferrari Portofino M is better in every way
portofino-m

The Ferrari Portofino M is better in every way

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro
yt-top5-cheap-alternatives-for-airpods-pro-1

5 cheaper alternatives to the AirPods Pro

PS5 beta adds storage expansion, Facebook smart glasses are coming
tt-073021

PS5 beta adds storage expansion, Facebook smart glasses are coming

Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation
yt-ps5-storage-upgrade-1

Sony's new PS5 software beta allows SSD installation

Huawei unveils P50 series phone
p50-image

Huawei unveils P50 series phone

Trying out Nothing's inexpensive Ear 1 earbuds
nothing-earbuds-1-one-cnet-hoyle

Trying out Nothing's inexpensive Ear 1 earbuds

Most Popular All most popular

Why Apple doesn't get along with Google
yt-apple-vs-google-1

Why Apple doesn't get along with Google

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

The Ferrari Roma is a beautiful grand tourer with strong performance
ferrari-roma-site

The Ferrari Roma is a beautiful grand tourer with strong performance

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Images leaked online?
duo2-leak1.png

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Images leaked online?

Historic Sante Fe 2926 steam locomotive rumbles back to life
train

Historic Sante Fe 2926 steam locomotive rumbles back to life

Mini truck battle: Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz
ford-maverick-2022-vs-hyundai-santa-cruz-2022-feat-holdingstill-cms

Mini truck battle: Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz

Latest Products All latest products

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G
nord2cnet

OnePlus unveils the Nord 2 5G

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone
yt-samsung-galaxy-a52-5g-2

Galaxy A52 5G review: A feature-packed $500 phone

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience
ipados-15-beta-thumb

iPadOS 15 beta impressions: Tweaking a familiar experience

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price
yt-sony-xperia-1-iii-d

Sony Xperia 1 III review: Checks all the Android boxes except price

Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display
verizon-thumb

Verizon gets into the hardware game with a smart display

Amazon Sidewalk: Should you turn it off?
1200533470550720-mvnpqkrv7v9nvo8wamu1-height640.png

Amazon Sidewalk: Should you turn it off?

Latest How To All how to videos

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking
site-ring-doorbell-4-5

You can let Ring's Quick Replies do the talking

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive
htdia-target-disc-mode-2

Apple's Target Disk Mode: How to turn a Mac into an external hard drive

Make your own Instagram face filter
facefilter-cnet-still

Make your own Instagram face filter

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer
7-allfinished.png

How to cut the cord: 7 questions you need to answer

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again
yt-vaccine-card-lost-3

What to do if you lose your vaccination card, and how to never lose it again

How to go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11
yt-howto-window-11-to-window-10-4

How to go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11