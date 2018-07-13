4 ways to get your plants to water themselves

Guide to Smart Living
4 ways to get your plants to water themselvesKeep your plants healthy while you're away with these methods.
Transcript
Whether you're headed out on vacation or just forget to water your plants sometimes, these four self-watering tricks will keep your plants healthy and happy. Use these methods for herbs, vegetables, and other plants that need daily watering. Grab a large vase or any other vessel that can hold a few cups of water. Cut a piece of cotton rope long enough to fit between the bottom of your water container and in to the soil of your plant. Push one end of the rope several inches into the soil, close to the plant. Then rest the other end in the bottom of your container. Fill the container with water and make sure the rope touches the bottom. The rope will slowly draw water into the plant, keeping it watered when you're not around. [MUSIC] Get a clean, empty, plastic water bottle and drill several holes close to the cap. Water your plant as normal. Fill the bottle with water and then quickly turn it over and plunge it into the first few inches of soil in the pot. Make sure the holes are below the surface of the soil. The water will slowly leak out to keep your plants hydrated as the soil dries out. [MUSIC] If your pots have drainage holes you can use this trick Plug up your sink and lay a towel inside, then fill your sink with a few inches of water. Rest your potted plants in the sink and leave them while you're gone. The soil will draw up water into the roots keeping the plant hydrated for up to one week. Get a clear plastic bag big enough to cover your plant and its pot. Water you plants as normal being sure not to overly saturate them. Add stakes to the pot to prevent the bag from clinging to the plants. Now place plant into the bag pulling the bag up and around your pot. Blow a bit of air into the bag before you seal it. Leave your plant in an area with indirect light and keep it out of the sun. This mini greenhouse will capture water as it evaporates and drip it back into the plant. [MUSIC]